Burgess sets new Seaford 10k course record – but only just
Lewes Runner Josh Burgess knocked a split second off the course record at Sunday’s Seaford 10k with a time 33:06.
Fellow Lewes athlete Aaron O’Shaughnessy was a close second, and Peacehaven teenager Ollie Sprague was third.
In excellent weather conditions, the run was enjoyed by a record crowd and more than 400 athletes took part.
Emma Gibbs from Lewes won the female run in 40:16, Tri Tempo Lorna White was 2nd and Eastbourne Rover Alison Moore was third.
Uckfield Communuty Sunday Running Club shared the team prize with Peacehaven.
Full results can be found at https://www.mccpromotions.com/calendars/sport-events/results