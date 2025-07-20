Bognor Regis Sailing Club is riding a wave of success and national recognition following a string of triumphant events, including a bustling open day and the hosting of a prestigious National UKIDA Dart TT.

During the Open Day, the club welcomed a strong turnout of visitors and new members for a celebration of sea sports and marine conservation, and saw an array of community participation.

The RNLI, the Sussex Underwater Team, children’s entertainer Nick Clark and local MP Alison Griffiths added to the event’s friendly and informative atmosphere.

Visitors eagerly took to the water, trying sailing, windsurfing, paddle boarding, kayaking and the increasingly popular wing foiling. The club’s Galley and Bar ensured everyone was well-fed and refreshed throughout the day.

Two weeks later, BRSC again shone by hosting a leg of the National UKIDA Dart TT series, welcoming 23 boats and their crew from across the UK.

It was slightly disrupted by unpredictable high winds one day, delaying racing until Sunday. Yet, in true BRSC fashion, the spirit of the event remained unshaken.

With sailing off the agenda temporarily, visiting sailors turned their attention to crazy golf on the seafront. The friendly rivalry continued back at the club and into the night, where Shine Rewind, a new band with close ties to BRSC, made their musical debut.

Sunday saw improved weather conditions and allowed for four exciting races followed by prize-giving. Praise poured in for Bognor and the club’s organisation, facilities and the warmth of its volunteer-led community.

“Every event we run is made possible by the passion and dedication of our volunteers,” said Rachael Atfield, BRSC Commodore. “Hearing how highly our guests speak of their experience here means the world to us. This is more than a club – it’s a family.”

As BRSC continues to grow, both as a nationally recognised competitive sailing hub and a champion of sea conservation and community engagement, it’s clear the tide is in its favour.

For more on BRSC’s upcoming events or how to get involved, visit www.bognorregissailingclub.com or follow on Facebook (Bognor Regis Sailing Club Official) or Instagram (bognor_regis_sailing_club).