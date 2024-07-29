Busy period for Burgess Hill Runners
WSFRL races tend to come thick and fast over the summer, with no less than three taking place in recent weeks.
First, the Arunners Beach Run in Littlehampton. A famously picturesque race, with the route taking place entirely on the sandy beach.
Paul Prosser was first for BHR in 36:08. He was followed by Andrew Biggs (37:25), Gayle Tyler (39:08), Fred Sykes (39:13), Oliver Dewdney (40:08), Suse Potts (43:06), Stephen Divers (44:22), Izzy Dewdney (47:19), John Schofield (47:26), Jill Bennett (49:12), Chris Page (49:15), Katherine Hughes (50:25), Laura Walton (50:33), Jane Owen (54:00), Susan Bull (56:51), Viv Smith (59:14), Hugh Stevenage (1:03:05) and David Clark (1:19:28).
Later that week was the Hove Hornets Stinger, a challenging cross-country course over 10km of the South Downs. First for BHR was Travis Golbey in 47:20. He was followed by Andrew Bishop (53:49), Steve Barrett (54:47), Oliver Dewdney (56:37), Stephen Divers (58:02), John Schofield (1:04:02), Chris Page (1:06:09), Izzy Dewdney (1:07:34) and Jill Bennett (1:08:02).
And to round off the recent spurt of WSFRL races, the Henfield Joggers 7 Stiles. First for BHR was Travis Golbey (27:26). He was followed by Oliver Dewdney (29:58), Stephen Divers (33:25), John Schofield (35:55), Chris Page (37:38), Sheryl Caldecourt (37:44), Izzy Dewdney (38:47), Jill Bennett (38:47) and Hugh Stevenage (51:00).
In non-WSFRL news, Annette Maynard completed the Bewl Waters 15 Mile Race in 2:18:00. Sally Symes the Goodwood Duathlon in 1:32:18 and Ben Ayling the "Big Heat" in 3:33:31. Chris Page and Stephen Divers completed the Beat the Tide 10k in 1:03:07 and 52:57 respectively.
A small group travelled down to the seafront for the mid-week Brighton Pheonix 10k. Tom Wheatley was first for BHR in 41:36. He was followed by Gayle Tyler (43:56), Ian Gibson (49:01), Sally Symes (51:50) and Claire Giles (1:05:52).
