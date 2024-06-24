Busy period for Lancing Bowling Club
and live on Freeview channel 276
Monday, June 10, Brodie Tray league against Shoreham was very disappointing for Lancing players. Phil Hillsden skipped the only winning triple with team, Sandra Dunnion and Dave Cornwell. Overall score a win for Shoreham 79-50 and 8 -2 points
Brighton and Hove Div 2 versus Brighton Bowling Club took place at home in the evening of Tuesday 11th Three Rinks are played in this League competition. This evening Les Koroknai was back after his injury to his leg, two new members took part, Chris Stevens, and Geoff Knight.
The only rink that won, was, Danny Minter and team Alan Bailey, John Rice, and Dave Cornwell 19-15 The other two rinks one skipped by Phil Hillsden only lost on the last end by two shots. Score 16-18. Alan Wadey and team were very unlucky only losing by one shot, score 14-15. Overall score was very close for a Lancing win, 49-48 taking 6 points to 4.
Friendly competition on the 12th of June against Burgess Hill Bowling club, played at their club. This was a pleasant afternoon with weather and a warm welcome from the hosts. Four triples were played. Burgess Hill took two games. lancing only had one win, skipped by Roy Waddup 19-12. Phil Hillsden managed a draw 17-17. Overall score was a healthy win for Burgess Hill 71-56
Brighton and Hove Div 2 versus Rottingdean played at Lancing on Tuesday 18th. Lovely evening to play bowls and a very hard game was played. One rink lost with Alan Wadey skipping against a very strong Rottingdean side.
A second rink lead by Dan Minter were unlucky in that on the fourteenth end they were trailing 5-11and worked their way up to 10-11 on the seventeenth end. Unfortunately for Lancing, Rottingdean scored one shot on the last end winning 12-10. The saving grace for Lancing to get the win, was Phil Hillsden and team, Martin Salter, Tim Clarke, and Adam Woodroffe winning their game 23-11. Overall score 43-41and 6-4 points to Lancing.
Lancing against Steyning played at Lancing on Wednesday 19th, was a Friendly game, playing four Triples. Unfortunately, it was a disappointing day for Lancing, when winning Two triples, but still losing the competition overall, 62-89. Alan Wadey, Mike Davies, Shiela Thorton won 21-16, Keith Stainer, Bary Withall and Jayne Thomas, 20-17. Tim Clarke and Chris Byrnes lost when not able to overcome very strong opposition.
Brodie Tray versus Worthing Beach on 20th June the Pairs did well again with Alan Bailey and Adam Woodroffe winning 19-14. Both Triple games were disappointing results both losing their games.
The Rink, skipped by Tim Clarke, Roy Jackson, John Rice, and Richard Bryan, did Lancing proud by winning 21-16, against a determined Worthing team. Overall score was 77-60 and 6-4 points win for Worthing Beach.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.