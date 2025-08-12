Cannons fired during Bexhill Sailing Club's Regatta

Bexhill Sailing Club held their annual Regatta on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th August. Two races each day saw a total of 37 boats enter the competition. Every race was started and finished with traditional cannon-fire.

Saturday morning was Bft4 wind, stronger than forecast. It resulted in many capsizes and a lot of safety boat intervention to assist sailors back into their boats. Saturday afternoon brought even stronger Bft5-6 winds with seven brave helms launching but only two finishing the race, whose duration was considerably shortened!

Sunday morning brought much lighter Bft3-4 winds from the south east, which saw the competitors back at the Club in large numbers. A much less testy race before lunch. We launched again after lunch into similar conditions. The course had been altered to a much larger course and significantly further out to sea to avoid the Rowing Club regatta boats ... it was HUGE!! We just about got around it twice in an hour, the wind dropping towards the end prompting the Race Officer to make the decision to finish the race.

Many thanks to all the members who undertook duties, with special thanks to Commodore Judith for organizing the whole event, ably assisted by our Cadet Captain Malcolm, and Jo and Dini Adams for their delicious catering. Still craving a bacon bap here!

Ready to Compete

Delightful sailing boat shaped trophies were handed out to the Fleet winners (and some runners up). The winners were: Slow fleet - Neil Smith in his comet extra, Fast fleet - Tony Witham in his Supernova. Flo Wright/Abi Wright won Catamaran fleet (have you seen the video on Bexhill Sailing Club's Facebook page of them landing after the Saturday afternoon race... awesome!) Asymmetric fleet was won by Joshua Cook/Logan Adams in their RS200. Rebecca Cook won the Laser fleet in a Radial and Novice Amy Hinz won her first Fleet regatta trophy in her Laser Radial.

11th to 15th August is Bexhill Sailing Club's Sea Week. A very popular 5 day event, two races each day with a lunch break in between, and social events every evening including a quiz night, treasure hunt around town, beach games evening and a Sussex favourite ... Stoolball. The social events culminate on Friday evening in a hog roast and karaoke. Its always worth booking a week off work for, and most members do!

Next weekend (16th/17th August) is the Novice Regatta and a race raising funds for charity. That completes nine consecutive days of sailing ... amazing! If you fancy landing a catamaran half way up the beach please contact [email protected]