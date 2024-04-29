Canton Karate wins gold at Kent Open

What a performance for the 30 students who were selected to represent Eastbourne at the Canton Martial Arts Kent Open held in Ashford on April 20.
By Richard CantonContributor
Published 29th Apr 2024, 14:51 BST
With nearly 200 competitors from all over the country competing, the competition and standards was at an all-time high.

Event organiser, and Eastbourne’s senior coach, Richard Canton had this to say: "With nearly 200 competitors ranging from 4 to nearly 70, it really showed the family ethos that we have within our academy.

"Eastbourne students did themselves and the teaching team proud and were stand out competitors. Culminating in the Black Belt Female Kata open, where Eastbourne took the top three places. I am so proud as the founder of Canton Martial Arts to see such a wonderful event, and so super proud of the students representing Eastbourne."

Some of Eastbourne's Tournament Squad.Some of Eastbourne's Tournament Squad.
Some of Eastbourne's Tournament Squad.

Students attending the competition are working toward the National Championship to be held later in the year, and with the next tournament in Eastbourne in July, no doubt we will have more from Eastbourne qualify for the Nationals.

Senior Coach to the Juniors, Amanda Cairns also commented: "The children did me and the whole teaching team proud. To watch these guys, compete, display courage when scared, and do their absolute best, was a pleasure to watch. We love it when our kids do well, and we will always encourage them to do their best, have fun, and to believe in themselves."

A special mention goes to the following competitors who won first place in their respective categories: Devroson Robison (2 Wins), Dylan Hamilton, Molly McCaryhy-Williams, Jensen McKay, Simoninila Robison, Garry Cairns, Leon Peters, Sienna-Rae Ribaudo-Ayers, Irina Neamtu, Amanda Cairns, Leo Cairns, and Kira-Jade Marsh.

Canton Martial Arts has been operating and teaching Applied Karate classes in Eastbourne for nearly 20 years and has had tremendous success in that time. With a brand-new Martial Arts Super Centre, I am sure their success will continue.

Eastbourne Black Belt Trio: Amelia Ciupinska, Katana Canton and Kira-Jade Marsh.Eastbourne Black Belt Trio: Amelia Ciupinska, Katana Canton and Kira-Jade Marsh.
Eastbourne Black Belt Trio: Amelia Ciupinska, Katana Canton and Kira-Jade Marsh.

Canton offers classes for all age groups within their Applied Karate classes, amongst a plethora of other Martial Arts disciplines, with the youngest starting at age four.

If you would like to find out more, or pop in for a lesson, feel free to call Claire on 07397 776 544.

