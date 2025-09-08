Canton Martial Arts students achieve new belts

Canton Martial Arts is celebrating after over 100 students from Hastings and Eastbourne passed their latest belt grading.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From age four upwards, students took on the challenge, demonstrating fitness, technical skill, sparring ability and plenty of determination. And an army of friends and family watching and supporting from the sidelines created an incredible atmosphere, turning a simple belt test into a huge community event.

Head Instructor and Club Owner Richard Canton said: "Everyone showed incredible spirit and dedication today, alongside a great level of technical skill too. We are super proud of every single one of them!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings Dojo's Senior Instructor Luca Hale-Stretton, said: "Our students had been working tirelessly throughout the summer heat in an effort to ready themselves for this grading and their commitment and consistency really showed itself on the mats today, I couldn't be happier with their performance."

The youngest students at the end of their grading after receiving their belts

If you’d like to get involved and take the first step towards changing your life through martial arts, they’d love to welcome you.

Contact Luca on 07592 801308 or email [email protected] to find out more.