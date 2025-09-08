Canton Martial Arts students achieve new belts
From age four upwards, students took on the challenge, demonstrating fitness, technical skill, sparring ability and plenty of determination. And an army of friends and family watching and supporting from the sidelines created an incredible atmosphere, turning a simple belt test into a huge community event.
Head Instructor and Club Owner Richard Canton said: "Everyone showed incredible spirit and dedication today, alongside a great level of technical skill too. We are super proud of every single one of them!”
Hastings Dojo's Senior Instructor Luca Hale-Stretton, said: "Our students had been working tirelessly throughout the summer heat in an effort to ready themselves for this grading and their commitment and consistency really showed itself on the mats today, I couldn't be happier with their performance."
If you’d like to get involved and take the first step towards changing your life through martial arts, they’d love to welcome you.
Contact Luca on 07592 801308 or email [email protected] to find out more.