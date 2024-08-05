Captain v Vice-captain fixture for Marine Garden Bowling Club

In the annual fixture, Captain v Vice-captain, the gold medals went to Vice-captain Bob Cole and his team winning 4-1 with a narrow overall shots victory 67-60.

Sandy Lay-Flurrie, Bob Hurst, Helen Stirling and Jenny Power gained top spot on the podium with a 16-10 win.

The baton was however dropped in the two home fixtures in the Brodie Tray and WSBL against Tarring Priory and Maltravers respectively.

Firstly the games with Tarring Priory were shared two apiece but in a photo finish the visitors took the extra points with a 67-64 lead.

In what was a very closely contested match Perry Cairns and Pamela Chambers did well to post a 17-14 win for the home team. In the top of the league clash with Maltravers another close match was encountered with Maltravers winning 2-1.

Marine Gardens almost closed the shots difference gap with Gerry Perch, John Nettleingham, Perry Cairns and Ivan Godsmark winning 25-13. This heroic effort was not quite enough and Maltravers edged home 65-63 winners taking 6 of the 8 points available.

The final fixture in the period saw Marine Gardens entertain visitors from West Harrow.

Played in lovely sunshine the home team won 2-1(54-42) with top rink honours going to the captain for the day, Mark Berriman, Bill Hurran and Les Gritton with a fine 23-12 win.