Brighton tennis star Julian Cash believes he and Lloyd Glasspool have nothing to fear after setting up a tantalising Wimbledon men’s doubles quarter-final clash against defending champions Henry Patten and Harri Heliövaara.

Cash and Glasspool booked their place in the last eight with a convincing 6-3 6-4 win over Guido Andreozzi and Marcelo Demoliner in gusty conditions in SW19, recording their 11th straight victory for the all-British pairing.

The result sees Cash and Glasspool pairing lock horns with Patten and Finland's Heliövaarafor the third time in four months, having gone head-to-head en route to title wins at Miami and Queen's earlier in the year.

With their successful most recent meeting still fresh in the memory, Cash believes the pressure is only on Patten and Heliövaara.

Lloyd Glasspool plays a forehand with Julian Cash watching against Guido Andreozzi and Marcelo Demoliner during the Men's Doubles third round on day eight of The Championships - Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“We’ve both played with them in the past and played them twice this year,” said Cash, who has strong family links to Mid Sussex. “I’m confident going in and we know what to expect. It’ll be a tough match.

“They won here last year and so there’s a lot on the line for them. For us, it’s a bit of a free-hit. So far, this is our best Slam result this year and it’ll be a match where we go out swinging and see what we can do.

“For us, there’s nothing to fear. We’ve beaten them both times when we played them so we’re confident going in and know what to expect.

“From the outside, when you see stuff like that it can look like we're perfect but what gives me the most confidence is that we've gone through tough matches and had days where we haven't played well.

“We've taken everything that has come at us head-on and dealt with it really well. I feel we can go out in any court and any conditions and give ourselves a great chance to get over the line.”

The quartet are intimately familiar with one another not as only as practice partners but former doubles pairings, with Glasspool partnering Heilovaara and Cash teaming up with Patten in years past.

And Cash believes that familiarity can only stand him and Glasspool in good stead as they target a first-ever semi-final Wimbledon place.

“We’ve known them forever, so they don’t feel like a name for us,” added Cash. “We take inspiration from what they’ve done and how they’ve broken through so quickly to get a Slam that wasn’t originally on the cards for them.”

Glasspool said: “If they can do it, we can do it so it gives us confidence because we train with them day-in day-out and we know their levels.”

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website.