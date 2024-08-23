Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The £158,000 Group 2 Celebration Mile is the highlight of the Saturday card at Goodwood’s Bank Holiday Festival.

The feature race of day two of three at Goodwood is off at 2.40pm and forms part of a seven-race card, with racing kicking off at 1.30pm with a class two novice stakes and rounding off at 4.55pm with a class three handicap.

Read below to discover the latest tips for Goodwood’s card on Saturday courtesy of BoyleSports, who offer the latest horse racing odds throughout the season, as well as a big-race preview from Sky Sports Racing presenter Callum Helliwell.

1.30 - Juddmonte EBF Fillies’ Restricted Novice Stakes

Lead Artist (Kieran Shoemark) win at Goodwood three weeks ago - can Lead Artist repeat the feat in the Celebration Mile? Picture: Malcolm Wells

The opening race on the card sees nine runners take on the one mile trip in class, with the youngsters on show with this contest only open to two-year-old’s. Serving With Style defied inexperience to win handily on debut for trainer Karl Burke at Carlisle 44 days ago and is open to progress further heading South this time. Of her rivals, Love Is The Law rates the main danger, arriving on a hat-trick after two consecutive wins at Lingfield and is stepping up in class here.

Selection: Serving With Style

2.05 - William Hill Prestige Fillies’ Stakes (Group 3)

Eleven two-year-old’s will head to the stalls for race two on the card at Goodwood, with preference heading the direction of Formal for trainer Sir Michael Stoute, a Dubawi filly who made a very promising debut when striking in a Newbury maiden last month and should have a lot more to offer here. Tabiti was also a first-time scorer at Newbury for trainer RalphBeckett and makes the shortlist.

Sky Sports Racing presenter Callum Helliwell has assessed the Celebration Mile | Submitted picture

Selection: Formal

2.40 - William Hill Celebration Mile Stakes (Group 2)

Sky Sports Racing presenter Callum Helliwell previews the feature race on Goodwood’s card

"The Celebration Mile should be an absolute cakewalk for Lead Artist, who is a far better horse than he is given credit for. His defeats have come in much tougher races than this and his last win showed he is a horse on the up. In a race that features some below average rivals, this should be an easy Group 2 for him to win.

"Sonny Liston was last seen running in a much better race than this but was well, well beaten in the Sussex Stakes, really he was there to interrupt the running of Henry Longfellow which he actually did very well.

"Poker Face is a good horse, he needs to bounce back from being pulled up in the Queen Anne where he ran absolutely no race at all.

"Royal Dress and Ice Max are both arriving off decent runs - Royal Dress was a nice winner at The Curragh but that was just a Fillies and Mares race but this is a big step up in class. Ice Max has been banging his head against a brick wall recently, beaten in a Group 3 last time and is just here for some prize money.

"If I was to make a selection, Lead Artist is the one and 5/4 with BoyleSports is a really nice price, I would be absolutely steaming in on it."

3.15 - William Hill Top Price Guarantee Races Handicap

12 runners will take on race four of the afternoon at Goodwood over the one mile and one furlong trip. The David Menusier-trained City Of Delight is thriving as a three-year-old and a 9 lb penalty may not be enough to stop him from completing a four-time this weekend after wins at Windsor and twice at Newmarket. Trouville from the Simon and Ed crisford yard heads the list of dangers, an unexposed sort that was second on his first two outings before striking at Chepstow in May to get off the mark.

Selection: City Of Delight

3.50 - William Hill Proper Betting Handicap

The aptly-named Goodwood Odyssey is the one to beat in race five of the afternoon and could make it a quickfire double for the aforementioned trainer Menuisier on the card. Quietness rates the chief threat here, having won four times since joining the Marcus Tregoning yard and appears to keep progressing with each run.

Selection: Goodwood Odyssey

4.25 - William Hill Extra Place Races Handicap

Preference in the penultimate race on Saturday’s card heads the way of Kitty Foyle, who got back on track recently after losing her way with a third at Newbury last time out and has the benefit of a 5 lb claiming jockey on board in Joe Leavy. Goblet Of Fire is taken to fill the second spot for the powerhouse Nicky Henderson yard, up in trip here having landed a couple of all-weather handicaps this season.

Selection: Kitty Foyle

4.55 - William Hill Handicap

The final race of the afternoon sees eight runners take on the sharp five furlong sprint handicap in class three and in the finale, it could be worth siding with Enchanting, a three-year-old who has a good record over this course and distance for the top team at Andrew Balding’s yard, who also trained her to a third in the Listed Epsom Dash.

Selection: Enchanting