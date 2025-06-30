Champagne conditions for Dell Quay’s National Solo Open

Champagne sailing conditions favoured three back-to-back races for the National Solo Open at Dell Quay SC last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the 25 boat fleet crossed the start line a curious seal watched the stunning sight from the windward mark.

A south westerly wind built as Harvey Hillary (Dell Quay SC) and Alex Butler (Hayling Island SC) jockeyed for first place during the opening windward to leeward sausage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the end of the three lap race Harvey crossed the line first with Nigel Bird second and Chris Brown from Draycote third. Alex came 5th but was to reap his revenge, winning both the second and third races.

Rounding the mark

The stiffening wind during the second race saw the first of a number of capsizes across the fleet as they fought tooth and nail for every place. The tide turned and waves increased changing the best position on the course to make maximum use of the current, catching out some of the local Dell Quay sailors and leading to Chris Brown coming in second and Simon Derham taking third.

By the start of the third race the wind had picked up to about 16 Knots. After well over two hours on the water a few competitors bowed out with their dignity intact. The race developed into a close quarter battle with every place in the fleet hotly contested.Capsizes increased as the wind picked up and the sailors tired. At times it was so close that boats “gently touched” resulting in penalty 360 turns.

After three hours’ racing, a hardcore of 18 boats remained to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Butler won overall with Harvey Hillary just pipping Simon Derham and Chris Brown to second place.

A strong fleet at Dell Quay

Maria Franco Ferro was the best placed lady and Simon Derham took the prize for the “masters” (more mature) cohort. Grandmaster winner was Nigel Bird. Septimus winner was Mike Barnes.

More than 12 clubs were represented with the furthest afield being those from the Midlands and Salcombe. Some competitors came straight from the Solo Nations Cup at Lake Como to Dell Quay for the open.

Dell Quay’s 20 strong Solo fleet enjoys competitive sailing throughout the year. For more information, visit dellquaysc.co.uk