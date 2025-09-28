Champions Party celebration for Women's Rugby World Cup winning Red Roses which featured Sussex star

England Rugby’s Red Roses and Sussex’s Jess Breach will celebrate their historic home Women’s Rugby World Cup win with fans during the Champions Party at Battersea Power Station, London, on Sunday 28 September from 2pm.

Former Chichester and Pulborough rugby star Breach was an integral part of the winning side. The Champions Party, hosted by Katy Daley-Mclean and Topsy Ojo, will be broadcast on BBC1 from 3pm and England Rugby’s YouTube channel. The event is free to attend and those joining will be able to listen to live music before welcoming the Red Roses, experiencing the trophy lift and interacting with the players as they walk through the crowd. Event hosts, England Rugby, would like to thank UK Government, The National Lottery and O2 for their support in staging this celebration event. Bill Sweeney, RFU CEO said: “We are so proud of our world champion Red Roses for their historic win in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final. To achieve this in England and at Allianz Stadium, the home of England Rugby, makes this victory even more rewarding. Our congratulations go to entire playing squad and management team on this monumental achievement. “We can’t thank fans, across the country, enough for their support of the Red Roses during the tournament – it's been phenomenal. “The Champions Party not only gives the nation the chance to pay tribute to the team, whether in person, online or on television, but also to be part of a huge moment in sporting history.” Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, said: "The Red Roses' World Cup incredible victory on home soil has filled our nation with pride. They have showcased incredible talent, relentless determination and inspirational teamwork to become an unstoppable force. "We are thrilled to support the public celebration of this momentous achievement, giving fans across the country the opportunity to honour these exceptional athletes who have inspired the country during this tournament. But this must be just the beginning. Together with the RFU, we are investing millions of pounds in the Impact '25 programme, ensuring more women and girls than ever before have the chance to give rugby a try at their local clubs. “Women's sport is going from strength to strength and we are determined that it continues to thrive, from grassroots to elite level.” Andria Vidler, Chief Executive of Allwyn operator of The National Lottery, said: “What an inspiring performance from the Red Roses and a fitting climax to the most amazing summer for women’s sport. Through playing The National Lottery the public have been backing women’s rugby and the Red Roses for over 20 years and it’s all because of them that over £6b has been raised for grassroots sport. Therefore, we are delighted to be able to support this historic event so the public get another chance to celebrate alongside their World Champions.” Event-goers are advised to use public transport due to limited on-site parking, allow extra time and check their travel at tfl.gov.uk and nationalrail.co.uk.