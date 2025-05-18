In glorious weather 60 athletes from Horsham Blue Stars took part in the Sussex AA County Championships 2025 at the K2 in Crawley.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This included 16 U13 athletes competing in the minithon which included high jump, long jump, discus, shot, 150m and 600m.

A total of two Gold, five Silver and six Bronze medals were won, as well as so many other outstanding achievements and PBs.

There were many other outstanding achievements and PBs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddy Boniface

The medal winners were: Freddy Boniface, Gold, Sussex County Champion U17 800m (1.58.89) and Silver in U17 1500m (4.12.84); Tom Robinson: Gold, Sussex County Champion U17M Hammer (21.47m pb); Autumn Hooker: Silver U17W 80mH (13.06s pb); Evie Delahunt: Silver U17W Discus (22.43m); Tom Hays: Silver U20 HJ (1.70 pb); Jasmine Belshaw: Bronze SNR W Javelin (26.10m); Rory Burke: Bronze SNR M 800m (2.01.14 pb); Charlie Scoines: Bronze U15B 100m 12.07 (12.01pb in heat); Gary Wong: Bronze SM LJ (5.31m); U17M 4x100m relay Silver (48.94s pb); Rocco Crowhurst, Harry Pawsey, Edward Smith, Tom Robinson; SNR M 4x100m relay Bronze (47.58s pb): Boguslaw Zelechowski, Gary Wong, Liam Ruz & James Hedges. U17W 4x100 relay Bronze (55.96s pb): Bella Green. Eryn Denton-BrownB, Ruby-Lily Marsh, Isla Stocker.

Elsewhere two long-standing Horsham Blue Star records were broken.

Izzy Wheeler broke the U17 Women’s 800m at the Surrey Championships. In a time of 2.12.12 she broke the record held by Tracy Jones from 1983 by over two seconds.

At the BMC Bannister Mile held at Oxford, Jacob Cann broke Graham Jackson’s 1978 one-mile record (4.04.5) in a time of 3.58.15.