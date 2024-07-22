Changeable conditions test Hastings sailors' skills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A range of conditions confronted sailors in the second Sunday of racing of the Late Summer Series at Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club.

Winds were initially force two to three from the south-west, increasing to a squally force three to four and then dying away to barely a whisper and changeable in direction.

Hugh Ashford, in the Laser Fleet, looked set to win the first two races and would have done bar a course error in the second race that required him to re-trace his route until corrected and then claw his way back into the race to make third.

Paul Sandford took advantage of the error and bagged the first place. Peter Sharrod did well in an ancient club Laser to take a second in the first race and John Wiseman was second in the next. Ashford leads the series overall.

Brian & Max Cholerton racing in a Merlin-Rocket at Hastings and St Leonards Sailing Club | Submitted picture

In the General Handicap Fleet it should have been a win a piece for the Buzz dinghies of Richard & Sue Morley and Philip & Tristan Blurton.

The Morleys were ahead from the start in the first race and won comfortably.

As the squall came through in the second race, they capsized with the spinnaker hoisted, allowing the Blurtons to sail past with the intention of staying ahead.

However, the Morleys were quickly sailing again and catching the Blurtons on the spinnaker legs of the course. On the final lap they pulled in front, claimed their second win of the day and lead the series overall.

With the wind dropping, only three boats stayed out for the Sovereign Handicap race. The Blurtons had the best start and took advantage of sailing with their spinnaker for much of the race as the wind kept changing in their favour.

The Blurtons were first, and lead the competition; Sergio Velluti (Laser Radial) was second and Ashford (Laser Radial) was third.