Changes at Chichester RFC set up exciting season

Former Ospreys, London Irish and Bath prop Ken Dowding has been appointed Blues’ head coach, taking up his first role since retiring at Worthing last season. He will be joined by defence coach Scott Barlow and skills coach Billy Toone, who previously worked together at Bognor RFC and have both played for Chi before.

Chichester Director of Rugby Paul Colley said: “We have made some significant changes to our structure this season with in particular Ken, Scott and Billy coming on board. All three have played for the blue and blue in the past and bring a wealth of experience at other levels.”

The 2022-23 season brings changes at all levels for Chichester, who will compete in a new division after a restructuring in English rugby. They swap London 1 South for Regional 2 South East, where travel will be reduced and an interesting battle for promotion should unfold. It sets up a fascinating season.

Ken Dowding

“Ken’s someone I have known for quite a while and was an obvious choice once I found out he was looking to go more into coaching,” Colley said.

“Having watched his regiment and Royal Artillery side I was excited at the prospect of bringing in some of that experience to Chi.”

Dowding works as Staff Sergeant at 12 Regiment Royal Artillery in Hampshire, and has combined commitments to rugby and the military for 20 years. He has played regularly in the Army XV in Inter-Services Championship matches, as well as representing the Combined Services. He served in Iraq in 2003 and Afghanistan in 2008 before earning a pro rugby contract at Ospreys and has had to have successful careers in both fields.

Having arrived in the area for his army role, Dowding first committed to Chichester in 2015 as player-coach and now returns.

Rhys Thompson

Chi’s season begins on September 3 at home to Battersea Ironsides.

The club captain will be Joe Woods, first XV captain Rhys Thompson, second XV James Lovell, third XV Simon Campbell, women’s side Amy Evans and the Colts, Luca Fleming.

Who's who at Chi RFC

Director of Rugby - Paul Colley

Scott Barlow

Head Coach -Ken Dowding

S&C - Lee Appleby

Womens Coach - Mike Burton

Colts Lead Coach - Martin O`Callaghan

Attack Coach - Mark Norton

Defence Coach - Scott Barlow

Player/Coach - Rich Ives

Skills Coach - Billy Toone

2nd Team Coach - Andy Phillips

Head of Womens Rugby - Katie Ford

Colts Manager - Andrew Richardson

Rugby Analyst - Scott Ashley

Head Medical Team - Xander Woodford

Head TSG - Francois Jarjat

1st Team Manager - Pete Dallaway

2nd Team Manager - Iain Collyer

Captains

Club Captain - Joe Woods

Ladies Captain - Amy Evans

Colts Captain - Luca Fleming

1st Team Captain - Rhys Thompson

2nd Team Captain - James Lovell

3rd Team Captain - Simon Campbell

Ladies Vice Captain - Amy Lane

Colts Vice Captain - Ollie Horne