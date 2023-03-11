The 2023 Cheltenham Festival is just around the corner with the four-day extravaganza once again one of the highlights in the sporting calendar.

Sussex trainers are set to bid for honours at the meeting, with Lower Beeding handler Gary Moore set to be particularly well-represented. We have taken a look at a number of runners to watch.

Editeur Du Gite, a 5/1 chance with Betfair, for the Champion Chase commands his place in the two-mile chasing championship, a contest connections won with Sire De Grugy in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nine-year-old has been one of the success stories of the season, backing up a 13-length win in the Desert Orchid Chase with a thrilling victory over Edwardstone in the Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham. He was brilliant at his fences in that event as he provided Moore with further G1 success and given he is proven on quicker and soft ground, conditions should not be a problem to him at Prestbury Park.

Jamie Moore riding Nassalam clear the last to winThe One More For The Moore's Juvenile Hurdle at Fontwell Park - now for Cheltenham (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Moore has two notable runners on the first day of the meeting in the shape of Nassalam and Perseus Way. The former is a leading contender for the Ultima Handicap Chase having posted career bests at Cheltenham this season. There was lots particularly to like with his third over an extended two and a half-miles in January and he is giving the impression that the step up in trip will really suit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perseus Way was bought off the Flat and should have won at Kempton in the Adonis last time out. He made a mistake at the last which cost him valuable momentum and he is certainly a player in the Boodles Handicap Hurdle.

The other Moore horse who warrants another look is Botox Has. He has a good record at Cheltenham and landed a big pot at Haydock earlier this season. He will have to shoulder top-weight in this event, but is sure to give a bold account in this event.

Moore’s stable star Goshen has endured a torrid time on his last couple of starts, disappointing on his second start over fences, hefore finishing last in the National Spirit Hurdle. He did hold an entry in the Stayers’ Hurdle, but was not confirmed for the race and plans remain fluid in terms of his next start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex runners to watch at the Cheltenham Festival

Nassalam (3.10pm Tuesday)

Perseus Way (4.50pm Tuesday)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Editeur Du Gite (3.30pm Wednesday)