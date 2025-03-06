Cheltenham Festival build-up continues today at Fontwell Park

Fontwell Park hosts an interesting six-race card on Thursday afternoon on the build-up to the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

The action starts at 2.10pm with a two-mile one-and-a-half-furlong maiden hurdle before concluding at 4.40pm with a national hunt flat race over the same distance.

Read below for a full preview of the Fontwell card on Thursday courtesy of Betway, who offer the latest Cheltenham Festival betting.

The opening two-mile one-and-a-half-furlong maiden hurdle (2.10) could be a nice place for Walk On High to break his duck over obstacles. He’s 0/9 so far during his career and 0/7 over hurdles, but he has some fine form behind the likes of Grey Dawning, Riskintheground, and Hullnback. He finished second in a handicap hurdle at Taunton last month off 112, and while he won’t be troubling any big races anytime soon, this horse’s ability would be good enough to get off the mark here.

Race two is a two-mile three-and-a-half-furlong handicap chase (2.40), and despite the small field nature of the event, Doyouknowwhatimean could be the answer. His last win came at Stratford in March when winning off 108 under Harry Skelton, but now he is rated 112 after a few disappointing runs. Tristan Durrell takes the ride to claim three pounds away in the saddle, so he could now be on a workable mark and the soft ground at Fontwell will suit him.

The first-time cheekpieces could suit Tuscan Rose nicely in race three (3.10), a three-mile two-furlong handicap hurdle, so he gets the vote here. He’s been a steady improver for Neil Mulholland thanks to one win and a few placed efforts since the start of 2024. He finished second at the track over a shorter distance in October on his first start of the season. If you forgive him for his run at Huntingdon in February, he should have a good chance of returning to the winners’ enclosure.

Copper Cove’s last success came at Fontwell in February 2024, so on his return to the course for this two-mile three-furlong handicap hurdle (3.40), he has a nice chance to get his head back in front. He has a rating of 103 now which is two pounds above his last winning mark. His last success occurred on heavy ground, so soft ground will be no issue for him, and some of his previous form has worked out nicely. After his last win at Fontwell, he was second at Lingfield to Pickanumber who went on to win two races including the valuable Swinton Handicap Hurdle. This drop into Class 5 company will be appreciated, so he gets the vote.

Race five at 4.10 is a two-mile two-furlong handicap chase, and Anthony Honeyball sends Smart Casual to a successful track for the yard. Across his 261 lifetime runners at Fontwell, Honeyball has landed 79 winners, 44 seconds, and 36 thirds and to an £1 level stake, he is in profit by £35.59. Those are some nice stats, and Honeyball is set to apply the first-time cheekpieces to the JP McManus-owned seven-year-old. If the headgear works nicely, he looks well-handicapped off 84 to get the job done.

In the finale at 4.40, a two-mile one-and-a-half-furlong bumper, Bras D’or has the pedigree to win this race on his debut. He is related to the useful Nuit De France and Ronde De Nuit, and he was bought by connections for €55,000 after finishing second in an Irish point-to-point. The horse who beat him in the point-to-point was Un Sens A La Vie who looked quite smart at Market Rasen on his debut for Nigel Twiston-Davies. That form looks strong enough to win this race.

