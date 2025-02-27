With the Cheltenham Festival just a couple of weeks away, many trainers are starting to fine tune their runners for an assault on some of the biggest prizes in racing.

The Festival is by far the showpiece meeting of the British national Hunt calendar for the season, with four days of brilliant action, packed with Grade 1 races and is the meeting where most trainers and jockeys are keen to get a victory.

That’s certainly true of Sussex-based trainers Gary and Josh Moore, who like many other handlers will be almost ready and raring to go with their runners in the West Country.

Gary Moore trained Sire De Grugy to victory in the 2014 Champion Chase at the Festival, ridden by his other son Jamie, and has a battalion primed for a Prestbury Park assault this year.

Gary Moore is hoping for positive few days at Cheltenham (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Day one (March 11)

1.20 - Graham

2.40 - Le Patron

4.40 - Galactic Charm

The Moores’ best chance on day one perhaps comes in the Ultima Handicap Chase with Le Patron. He was a well-beaten fifth when last seen just last weekend at Ascot behind Pic D’Orhy in the Grade 1 Ascot Chase but does have a win under his belt this season, that coming in the class two handicap chase at Newbury back November which netted a nice £29,816 for the Moore team. Le Patron also has a high profile entry later in the week at the Festival.

Day two

1.20 - Old Cowboy

2.40 - Spirit d’Auno, Salver

4.40 - Editeur Du Gite

5.20 - El Cairos

The highlight of the Moores’ day two team could well be Editeur Du Gite, a storming winner of the Grade 1 Clarence House in 2023 when he beat the mighty Edwardstone and Energumene up the Cheltenham Hill to add to a victory in the Grade 2 Desert Orchid Chase.

His form since then has been patchy at best but is entered for the Grand Annual at this year’s Festival and at the age of 11, could be one last swansong for the stable star.

Day three

2.00 - Johnny Jump Up

3.20 - Le Patron

4.00 - Goshen, Botox Has

4.40 - Issar D’airy, Kotmask

Where Le Patron ends up at Cheltenham isn’t yet clear as he holds an entry in the aforementioned Ultima but also holds an entry in the Gold Cup warm-up, the Ryanair Chase, on day three but the Ultima seems more likely.

Goshen, infamous for his last hurdle blunder at Cheltenham in the 2020 Triumph Hurdle when looking well set to pick up a huge win, has an entry in the Stayers’ Hurdle this year after runs on both the Flat and over obstacles, while Botox Has - third in the Grade 2 Rendlesham Hurdle last weekend at Haydock - could go in the same race for the Moore team.

Day four

1.20 - Risk It All, Mondo Man

2.00 - All In You, Royal Way, Hansard, Spirit d’Aunou

Perhaps the best chance of the Festival for the Moore’s picking up a win could come in the opening race on the final day of the Festival, the Triumph Hurdle that accounted for Goshen in 2020.

The four-year-old was bought for a massive €520,000 from French trainers Pia and Joakim Brandt off the back of a fifth in the French Derby and fourth in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot on the Flat.

Mondo Man made his debut over timber at Ascot earlier this month, finishing three and a half lengths behind Nicky Henderson’s Lulamba, the clear 6-4 favourite for the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham, but the Moore’s will be hoping their expensive recruit could spring a surprise on the final day at Prestbury Park.