Cheltenham Festival preview raceday at Fontwell Park - in pictures by Clive Bennett

Highlights included a double for West Sussex trainers Gary and Josh Moore, who took the BetGoodwin New UK Bookie Maiden Hurdle with Le Tiep's Sacre, who won at 100/30 under a fine ride from Niall Houlihan, and the BetGoodwin Handicap Chase (Fontwell Chase Series Qualifier) with Diplomatic Ash (4/1, Tom Cannon).

The biggest-priced success was from Activist, who won the BetGoodwin Free Bet Nose Losers Handicap Hurdle after going off at 9/1, ridden by Jack Tudor for trainer David Pipe.

