Cheltenham Festival preview raceday at Fontwell Park - in pictures by Clive Bennett

Fontwell Park's Cheltenham preview raceday 2025

By Steve Bone
Published 7th Mar 2025, 08:04 BST
Days before the Cheltenham Festival gets under way, punters took a chance to get their eye in for the big week with an afternoon of jump racing at Fontwell Park.

Highlights included a double for West Sussex trainers Gary and Josh Moore, who took the BetGoodwin New UK Bookie Maiden Hurdle with Le Tiep's Sacre, who won at 100/30 under a fine ride from Niall Houlihan, and the BetGoodwin Handicap Chase (Fontwell Chase Series Qualifier) with Diplomatic Ash (4/1, Tom Cannon).

The biggest-priced success was from Activist, who won the BetGoodwin Free Bet Nose Losers Handicap Hurdle after going off at 9/1, ridden by Jack Tudor for trainer David Pipe.

See pictures by Clive Bennett on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page.

Photo: Clive Bennett

Fontwell Park's Cheltenham preview raceday 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

Fontwell Park's Cheltenham preview raceday 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

Fontwell Park's Cheltenham preview raceday 2025 Photo: Clive Bennett

