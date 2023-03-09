In just a matter of days, the Cotswolds will host to its annual festival of equine greatness as all heads will turn to Cheltenham for a week of thrilling action.

Every horse racing fan has waited and waited for the big week and, with aspirations aloft, endless swathes of racegoers will line the grandstands once more.

For those lucky enough to be making the pilgrimage, they may be treated to a ‘White Cheltenham’, with bands of snow on the horizon. Whereas, those who choose to spectate from the comfort of their own home can relax in the knowledge they won’t have to pay exorbitant prices for a burger.

Regardless of where you’re watching, it’s certain to be a cracking week, so let’s have a look at the Sussex representation at this year’s Festival.

Gary Moore (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The largest battalion being sent to wage war in the Cotswolds will undoubtedly be that of the Lower Beeding-based trainer, Gary Moore. The straight-talking 66-year-old will be aiming to add a third Cheltenham Festival winner to his tally and could send a host of challengers.

Nassalam - Ultima Handicap Chase - 2:50 pm Tuesday

The first chance they will get at returning victorious lies with the six-year-old, Nassalam, who hasn’t been seen since finishing third at Cheltenham in the New Year’s Day Chase. He is yet to be seen over this distance of three miles but, considering he hit the

Nick Gifford (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

line with plenty of conviction on that occasion, it would be no surprise if it yielded further improvement. The son of Dream Well is an improving force and, considering the form of his previous outing has been advertised handsomely, he may put in a bold effort!

Perseus Way - Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4:50 pm Tuesday

You could hardly have asked for a better introduction to life over obstacles for this son of Sea The Stars, who burst onto the scene to finish second in Grade 2 company at Cheltenham back in November. Since then, the four-year-old has been seen four times and

hasn’t been out of the frame on each start. His best effort came in the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle on February 25th, where, despite being hampered by a faller and making a mistake at the last two hurdles, he managed to keep on to claim the silver medal. The British

handicapper has not made life easy, raising him 7lb for that effort, but he is entitled to take his chance.

Editeur Du Gite - Champion Chase - 3:30 pm Wednesday

By far and away the most exciting runner the team from Cisswood Stables will have at the Festival is the Grade 1-winning nine-year-old, Editeur Du Gite. After a somewhat lacklustre seasonal reappearance at this venue in October, the stable star has recorded successive

career-best efforts to land the Desert Orchid and Clarence House Chase. Having been given a tremendous front-running ride by Niall Houlihan, the tenacious gelding fended off a strong challenge from Edwardstone to land the spoils at Cheltenham in January -

in doing so leaving Energumene in his wake. There is no doubt Niall will let him bowl along out in front and everyone around the county will have their fingers and toes crossed in the main event.

Botox Has - Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle - 2:10 pm Thursday

Botox Has qualified for the Pertemps Final back in October, finding only the Charles Byrnes-trained Shoot First too strong. Considering the Irish raider sits at the head of the market to scoop this prize, Gary’s contender must be given a second look. Since that outing, the seven-year-old has been somewhat inconsistent - landing a Grade 3 contest at Haydock before two disappointing performances - but if he bounces back to form, he could be on the periphery.

Churchills Boys - Ballymore Novices Hurdle / Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle

The sole entry from the other yards in the area is the Nick Gifford-trained Churchills Boy, who is also set to line up at Sandown this Saturday. Should he come out of the race unscathed, it will be fascinating to see if the six-year-old, who only has one blemish to his record from four outings, will take his chance on the big stage.