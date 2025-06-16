Cheyney Croquet Club open for new season
Cheyney Croquet Club at Ringmer held their opening day for new members and maintenance.
It was a brilliantly sunny day and many guests and members were present.
The ribbons were cut by the representative from Croquet England and the two chairs of the Elizabeth Cheyney Trust.
A very good time was had by all and the club said they were so grateful for the fantastic donations and awards, without which they could not have proceeded.
Members can apply to join by contacting Gail on 07780 630396. It’s half price now, being part way through the season.