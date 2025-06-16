Cheyney Croquet Club open for new season

By Susan Tompsett
Contributor
Published 16th Jun 2025, 16:29 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 07:39 BST
The croquet season is up and runningplaceholder image
The croquet season is up and running
Cheyney Croquet Club at Ringmer held their opening day for new members and maintenance.

It was a brilliantly sunny day and many guests and members were present.

Most Popular

The ribbons were cut by the representative from Croquet England and the two chairs of the Elizabeth Cheyney Trust.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A very good time was had by all and the club said they were so grateful for the fantastic donations and awards, without which they could not have proceeded.

Members can apply to join by contacting Gail on 07780 630396. It’s half price now, being part way through the season.

Related topics:Ringmer
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice