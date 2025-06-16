Cheyney Croquet Club open for new season

The croquet season is up and running

Cheyney Croquet Club at Ringmer held their opening day for new members and maintenance.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a brilliantly sunny day and many guests and members were present.

The ribbons were cut by the representative from Croquet England and the two chairs of the Elizabeth Cheyney Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A very good time was had by all and the club said they were so grateful for the fantastic donations and awards, without which they could not have proceeded.

Members can apply to join by contacting Gail on 07780 630396. It’s half price now, being part way through the season.