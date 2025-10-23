There was a host of impressive performances from local athletes at the Great South Run in Portsmouth on Sunday, including a top 10 placing in the women’s elite race plus two top three finishers in the mass start.

Following her great form over 10k and Half Marathon in recent months over the summer, Rachel Laurie was invited to line up with the elite women in this year’s race and fully justified her invitation with a stunning ninth place and a time of 58min 3sec, which ranks her just outside the UK top 10 for 2025.

Laurie was just 80 seconds behind race winner Verity Ockenden of Swansea Harriers.

Making her way through after starting with the masses was Rosie Reed who had a sparkling run to finish in 62.26 and 12th fastest women on the day.

The elite women ready to race | Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Not far behind was Charlotte Reading in 23rd with 64.56, the first time the Chichester area has had three women so highly placed in such a prestigious event.

Making it a husband and wife family double, Barney Reed finished in a superb 53.33 in 30th place, and beating four of the men’s elite field.

Also making it home in under an hour was improving Josh Collins in 145th in his first year as a senior with a time of 59.45.

Another five local runners broke the 70-minute barrier headed by Jon Grave in 63.02 with Sam Long close behind in 64.58. Ethan Hill was next home in 67.20 and was 14th in the U20 group. Dave Bulger ended in 67.30 while veteran Jason Boswell crossed the line in 69.03.

Get local athletics news every week in the Chichester Observer and on the Observer app.