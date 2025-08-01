Chichester ace Leleu claims Brighton Phoenix 10k win
Leleu did not know what to expect as a swimming incident had put him out of the reckoning at the World Series triathlon in Hamburg the weekend before.
At Brighton, the effects of this did not seem to deter the Chichester star – he was able to keep with the leading pack running at a 30-minute pace in the early stages.
As the race progressed, Leleu felt increasingly confident and was able to break the rest of the field and push on to not only win the race but set a new personal best time of 29min 49sec, just a second shy of the course record set by Finn McNally, a previous winner of the Chichester 10k at Goodwood.
Leleu’s run was not the only bright spot for Chichester as Rachel Laurie once again showed fine form over the longer distances to finish 4th woman home in 35.02 – another personal best time.
