Chichester and Fishbourne Croquet Club teams win first and second places

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Top honours were taken by Chichester and Fishbourne Croquet Club teams when they took part in this year’s Littlehampton Centenary Cup.

The club entered two teams, unimaginatively named Fishbourne and Chichester, in the Golf Croquet tournament which has been running for 15 years. Fishbourne won for the third year running.

However, it was a close-fought competition. Three teams were tied on eight wins each. Fishbourne’s players - Tony Elkin, Tony Hicks, Keith Burt and Mike Pudney – won on hoops scored, followed by Chichester – David Russell, John Effingham, Sally Short and Martin Emmett. Third was West Chiltington Croquet Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was opened by the Mayor of Littlehampton Sean Lee, and the cup was presented by the Littlehampton club President Lillian Holdsworth.

Team players; Chichester and Fishbourne Croquet Club members who played in the Littlehampton Centena

In the recent Short-Course Association Croquet tournament at Southwick, Chichester and Fishbourne came second out of eight teams, pipped at the post by Bromley.

A club team also entered the South East Federation Ladies’ Day and, while not among the winners, managed to win or draw two-thirds of their games.