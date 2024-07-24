Chichester and Fishbourne Croquet Club teams win first and second places

By Eve FullerContributor
Published 24th Jul 2024, 09:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Top honours were taken by Chichester and Fishbourne Croquet Club teams when they took part in this year’s Littlehampton Centenary Cup.

The club entered two teams, unimaginatively named Fishbourne and Chichester, in the Golf Croquet tournament which has been running for 15 years. Fishbourne won for the third year running.

However, it was a close-fought competition. Three teams were tied on eight wins each. Fishbourne’s players - Tony Elkin, Tony Hicks, Keith Burt and Mike Pudney – won on hoops scored, followed by Chichester – David Russell, John Effingham, Sally Short and Martin Emmett. Third was West Chiltington Croquet Club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event was opened by the Mayor of Littlehampton Sean Lee, and the cup was presented by the Littlehampton club President Lillian Holdsworth.

Team players; Chichester and Fishbourne Croquet Club members who played in the Littlehampton CentenaTeam players; Chichester and Fishbourne Croquet Club members who played in the Littlehampton Centena
Team players; Chichester and Fishbourne Croquet Club members who played in the Littlehampton Centena

In the recent Short-Course Association Croquet tournament at Southwick, Chichester and Fishbourne came second out of eight teams, pipped at the post by Bromley.

A club team also entered the South East Federation Ladies’ Day and, while not among the winners, managed to win or draw two-thirds of their games.

While the season is in full swing, the club has also been working hard to raise funds for a new clubhouse at their Fishbourne Playing Fields lawns. Planned to be installed later in the autumn, it will replace their ageing wooden stable.

Related topics:MayorLittlehampton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.