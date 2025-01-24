Chichester athletes claim masters medals - while juniors shine at Waterhall

Some of the Chichester Runners team who ran in the Masters county championships

The Sussex Masters Cross Country Championships was a chance for Chichester Runners’ older age groups to do battle.

They did so over the sweeping downland course at Coombe Farm, Lancing, and while they were unable to repeat the individual successes of the club’s younger age groups in their event a fortnight earlier, a squad of nearly 30 runners from over-35s right up to over-70s did the club proud.

In a change to previous years, individual medals were awarded in five-year age bands and the first to make their mark were the women where Emily Alden scooped silver in the over-40 age group.

Alden nearly made it a double celebration in leading Chichester’s over-35 team home in 7th overall, backed up by Becky Pearson in 14th and Nicky Bulger in 25th. The total of 47 points was just outside the medals in 4th place.

Schools cross country action at Waterhall | Submitted photo

There was bronze medals for the over-50s with Elizabeth Robinson in 10th, Kim Nelson 13th and Elaine Cruttenden 19th for 42 points. And the over-60s went one place better with Nadia Anderson leading the team home in a fine 3rd place for individual bronze with Amanda Godfrey 8th and Sue Baker 10th, winning individual over-70 gold in the process.

Their team total of 21 points was only beaten by veteran specialists Brighton based Arena 80.

Not to be outdone by their female counterparts, Chichester’s men gave a good account of themselves with the over-40s in particular showing fine form.

Both James Baker and Brighton’s Zared Hale had shown prominently when competing in the senior championships two weeks earlier by finishing in the top 10 among the county’s best seniors, some half their age.

It was no surprise to see the pair at the front of things in the younger age group in the masters where runners from 35 to 49 compete jointly for their club teams but score separately in their individual age groups.

It was soon clear the over-35s were no match for the over-40s and over-45s with Hale and Baker increasing their lead over the rest. At the finish it was Hale who crossed he line first winning the over-40 race with Baker a mere 11 seconds behind and scooping the over-45 crown.

Their times of 26min 47sec and 26 58 respectively were excellent over the undulating 8k course. Such was the pair’s dominanance that by the finish they had established a 40-second gap to Brighton’s Howard Bristow. Next home for Chichester was Jo Corbett in 11th overall followed by Matt Jolly in 17th.

With Brighton & Hove having wrapped up the team title, all eyes were on Chichester’s 4th runner to determine the silver and bronze winners. New member Andy Morgan did not disappoint with a 26th place to give the quartet 56 points and silver medals, just in front of Brighton & Hove B on 58 and Brighton Phoenix on 62.

In the older age groups there were a couple of individual 4th places for Steve Edwards and Jason Boswell in the over-50 and over-55s respectively.

The pair were joined by Andrew Smith for 5th team place with 50 points while the B team of Tim Brown, Winston Bond and Sean Rainey finished on 109 points in 8th place.

There was another 8th team place for the over-60s with Dave Reading 26th, Andrew Wingham 36th and Peter Anderson 37th for a 99 points total. In the same race, Tom Blaylock won a well-deserved individual bronze in the over-70 age group.

Sussex Schools Cross Country Championships at Waterhall, Brighton

With confidence sky high after their performances in the Sussex club championships in Bexhill some 10 days earlier, Chichester’s juniors returned to action in their school colours at Waterhall, Brighton to battle for places in the Sussex teams for the English Schools championship at Ardingly Showground in March.

With the top four at Waterhall given automatic selection, local runners have booked a certain 5 places with more likely to come.

In the Intermediate girls race, Molly Smithers of Chichester High School continued her fime season’s for with a runner-up spot and was followed home by an inspired run from Elodie Hill from Bishop Luffa in 3rd.

Not far behind was Luffa team mate Isla Hill whose 14th spot gave her a place in the next regonal qualifying race. Elsewhere in the girls races Isabella Lendrum, also from Bishop Luffa, looks almost certain to qualify with a 6th place out of a large field over over 200 runners.

Anya Barrett from Chichester College was 6th in the senior girls race and there was a top 10 finiish for Ela Pemberton running for Churchers in the Hampshire championships so the pair who are team mates for their club will be rivals for the county schools teams.

In the boys’ races, three more Bishop Luffa pupiils have booked their Sussex places with Ben Stewart winning the individual silver medal in the Intermediate Boys with a superb runners-up spot.

Max Gayle and Joe Stewart were 3rd and 4th respectively in a very competitive junior boys race with no less than 277 finishers. In the same race Ivo Edgar progressed to the next round with an impressive 22nd place.