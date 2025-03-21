Chichester athletes help Sussex to best result at English Schools Cross Country Championships

The best schools cross country runners from across England converged on Ardingly Showground for the English Schools Championships, the highlight of the schools winter athletics programme.

With 45 county or area teams in action, runners came from as far afield as Cumbria, Cornwall and Northumberland as well as established teams from the home counties and northern powerhouses such as Greater Manchester and Yorkshire.

In this elite company Sussex had one of their best days at national level with Chichester athletes playing a major part in their success.

Out of the six races, all Sussex teams finished in the top 10 with four top three places including one famous gold medal. Remarkabably this resulted in six out of the eight local runners in action coming away with national team medals, an unparalled success rate for Chichester Runners.

The senior girls struck gold with Anya Barrett, the Sussex League U20 champion, finishing a superb 48th. Good packing from the Sussex team gave them a team total of 221 points beating closest rivals Greater Manchester on 245 with pre-races favourites Surrey picking up bronze with 254.

In the same race Ela Pemberton, a student at Churchers College and running for Hampshire, came a worthy 132nd with her team eighth.

The intermediate girls’ race featured Molly Smithers from Chichester High School and Bishop Luffa student Elodie Hill. In the field of nearly 350, with only the top eight from each county qualifying for the event, Smithers joined Eastbourne teammate Raya Petrova near the front of the field for the fast flat opening kilometre of the undulating parkland course.

The surprise for Sussex was that Chichester’s Hill was having the race of her life just a few seconds behind. Crossing the line, Petrova was first Sussex athlete home in 25th with Smithers just behind in 33rd with Hill hot on her heels in 41st.

With Surrey well clear in the team standings it was evident that the southern teams had seen off their northern rivals – and Essex narrowly edged out Sussex for silver medals on 268 points with Sussex worthy bronze medallists with 281 points.

There was another unexpected third team place from the junior girls thanks to great packing from the scoring six who were sparated by 26 seconds at the end of the race.

Essex won gold from Merseyside, with Sussex beating Surrey for the bronze medals by a clear 50 points with a score of 280.

In her first county vest at national level Isabella Lendrum from Bishop Luffa ran the race of her life in 79th – fifth Sussex scorer and barely 20 seconds from the top 20.

In the boys’ races, the junior age group excelled themselves thanks in no small part to another Bishop Luffa duo, Max Gayle and Joe Stewart, who both made the top 50 in 38th and 45th respectively, with only Taylor Thom Watts ahead on them for Sussex.

This race is probably the closest of all in terms of runners finishing with barely 30 seconds separating the Sussex scorers who finished between 20th and 92nd.

There was more excitement when the team scores were announced with Sussex just pipped for gold with 295 ponts to Staffordshire’s 284.

Last of the local contingent was Luffa’s Ben Stewart in his first year in the intermediate age group with a good 141st place – but such was the closeness of the field was that he finished barely a minute outside the top 20.