Chichester athletes impress in under-15s’ Sussex final

Chichester Runners cemented their place as one of the top three clubs in the county in the U15 Sussex Track and Field Grand Final at the Withdean, Brighton.

Despite missing their top middle distance runners in the girls’ events, the rest of the squad pulled together to snatch a vital third place from Eastbourne Rovers in the final event, the 4x300m relay, leaving only Crawley and host club Brighton & Hove ahead of them.

The evening started well for Chichester with the hurdles on the track and the hammer kicking off the field events.

Max Gayle and Jacques Dormer scored useful points in the hurdles while Scarlett Arens and Mile Dobson made an equally good pairing in the girls’ match.

Chichester's under-15s at the Withdean | Picture by Kate Felus

In the hammer, the boys’ pairing of Frank James and Freddie Gay scored 18 out of a possible 20 points while the girls went one better thanks to Anna Wyatt and new member Poppy Ford. Wyatt set a new personal best of over 39m at Brighton to win the competition and propel herself to UK number 12 in the rankings.

Isla Pearson spearheaded all three of the shorter track events, 100m, 200m and 300m, as well as running a storming leg in the relay. She was given good support by Arens and Sofia Snelling in the B strings with Arens joining up with Mila Dobson in the jumps.

Wyatt and Dobson combined with good effect in the discus while Pearson, Arens, Dobson and Snelling ran a good 4x100m relay.

The secret of the boys’ squad was their ability to keep the tally clicking through 12 individual events and two relays.

Chi's successful relay team | Picture: Kate Felus

One of the most impressive sights of the evening was the way Max Gayle and Joe Stewart dominated the 1500m, leading from the front. While not quite able to match their summer times on a chilly evening, they left the rest training in their wake.

Ivo Edgar, one of the club’s track stars of the summer, was edged into second place in both the 300 and 800m and had good support from Freddie Gay and Dormer in the B string races.

Osian Landstrom and Reuben Shewan were joined in the sprints by Liam Van der Merwe and Levi Pearce and battled well against some of the top athletes in the south.

Shewan and Landstrom teamed up with Stewart and Albie Stewart in the jumps while James and Gay repeated their impressive form in the discus.

James and Shewan were not put off in the shot put by competing against the UK No1 from Crawley, who broke the league record and neither were the stand-in javelin pair of Pearce and Van der Merwe who also saw the league record broken in their event with a fine 53m throw from the Brighton athlete.

With all to play for, it was up to the two relay teams at the end of the match to see if they could wrest third place from Eastbourne.

The 4x100m quartet performaed above expectations thanks to Landstrom, James, Gay and Albie Dormer and it was left to the 4x300m team to decide the match.

Chichester were given a great start by Shewan who blitzed off from the gun to hand over to Stewart and Gayle before 300m specialist Edgar was given the final leg.

Brighton & Hove had trained specifically for the event and just edged out Chichester at the end in a new league record of 2.40.5 with Chichester just over a second down at the finish. However, these two were streets ahead on the remainder of the field at the finish to give the Chichester squad a well-deserved third.