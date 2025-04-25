Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A club record number of 75 runners of all ages gave Chichester Runners a fine end to the winter season in the popular Sussex Road Relays.

Chichester were the only club to field teams in all 16 age groups ranging from U11s through to the masters.

There were a host of team medals and fastest lap awards, it was fitting that the two highlights were in the U15 boys and U17 women, the club’s two most consistent teams over recent months.

U15s and U17s

Chichester's winning U15 boys, from left, Harry Dunne, Max Gayle and Ben Stewart - picture by Ian Luxford

Probably the most exciting race from a Chichester standpoint was the U15 boys’ race, where previously unbeaten Eastourne Rovers were again out in force.

It was soon evident on the opening lap of the mile circuit in Preston Park, Brighton, that the top two teams were going to battle for gold.

Harry Dunne did well to keep the gap to a couple of seconds and hand over to Max Gayle, who kept the Eastbourne runner firmly in his sights to give Ben Stewart every chance on the anchor leg.

Stewart set off at high speed, catching up with the Eastbourne man, the reigning county champion, then open up a gap of a few metres. To the delight of the loud support from the Chichester spectators, the gap grew to give Stewart a winning five second margin of victory.

Chichester's women's U17 winners, from left Ela Pemberton, Carrie Anelay, Molly Smithers - picture by Karen Isted

All six runners from the two teams broke the five-minute barrier with Stewart’s time of 4.45 the fastest of the day and Dunne third fastest with 4.51.

In the same race there was almost double celebration for Chichester from the B team of Joe Stewart, Cooper Barkey and Ivo Edgar, who were in bronze medal position until near the end, just pipped by the Brighton & Hove A team, reigning champions.

The U15 girls just missed a medal, having to settle for fifth place but a mere half a minute behind the winners. Consistent performances from Isabella Lendrum, Rose Pemberton and Elodie Hill gave them a full minute gap to the next team in 6th.

The U17s run together with the seniors and there was much anticipation before the start of the senior women’s race to see if Chichester’s U17s could finish their season with a medal, having just missed out in the cross-country season.

In-form Molly Smithers was given the opening leg and laid a blistering pace from the gun. With the seniors running a two mile leg each, Smithers had broken clear of the whole field, seniors included, by halfway and handed over in splendid isolation having run the fastest lap of the day with a 10.56 clocking.

Carrie Anelay and Ela Pemberton battled hard to keep Chichester in front and clinch gold from Worthing Harriers and Brighton Phoenix.

In the men’s race, the U17 A team did well to finsh 6th with strong legs from Micah Williams, Kai Lendrum and Noah Collins while the B team of Monty Hill, Digby Fulford and Will Bailey joined up with club chairman Jim Garland for a good showing as a senior mens team.

U13s and U11s

Both Chichester’s U13 teams finished 5th and within touching distance of the medals.

Maya Stair gave the girls a good start with a sub six-minute clocking handing over to Olivia Pearson and Emmy Pemberton on the anchor leg.

There was a 16th place for the B team of Rebekah Jolly, Chloe Landrum and Sofie Snelling.

The boys fielded three teams with twins Albie and Jacques Dormer putting final leg runner Lucas Bulger inside the top 10. A strong leg from Bulger brought Chichester up into 5th with the second fastest individual lap of the day, only 15 seconds outside the medals.

There was a consistent performance from the B team in 13th from Dexter Hinselwood, Maddox Matthews and Alfie Luxford while the C team also did the club proud thanks to Isaac Page, Finlay Hill and Seb Berger.

In the youngest age groups, there was a fine turnout from the club’s U11s with four girls’ teams in action. There was an excellent 4th place from Imogen Younghusband, Leah Stopps and Poppy Alden for the A team with the B team also making the top 10 in 9th with Connie Jones, Ella Ford and Molly Matthews.

Also running well were Harriet Bulger, Saskia Gray, Billie Sutton, Annie Harris and Xanthe Austin.

In the boys’ race, Rafferety Hinton and Austin Ford handed over to Nathaniel Jolly who set the fastest U11 time of 5.50 on the final lap.