A trio of Chichester Runners athletes made their mark at the Brighton Half Marathon on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two were part of the club’s winning Sussex Cross Country League women’s squad who turned their hand to the road with good effect.

In a massive field of nearly 9,000 finishers it was Rachel Laurie who had the edge on teammate Imogen Matthews with a fine runners-up spot in the women’s field – 43rd overall in a time of 1hr 17min 58sec.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not far behind was Matthews in 1.19.35, good enough for 4th in the women’s race and 60th overall.

Action in the Brighton Marathon - picture by Steven Farley

These times put the pair 42nd and 60th in the UK rankings with only Beth Kidger from Brighton Phoenix ahead from Sussex athletes.

The third athlete from Chichester to feature at Brighton was James Baker, whose time of 1.10.55 was good enough for 13th spot overall – comfortably leading his over-45 age group and ahead of all the over 40s to boot.

Baker now has the distinction of being ranked over-45 UK No1 in the marathon with a time of 2.31.52 as well as 3rd at 10k and now 5th in the half marathon with his run at Brighton.

…

CROSS COUNTRY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a rearranged fixture as a result of the December storms, Bishop Luffa intermediate boys’ team travelled to Leeds on Saturday to contest the English Schools Cross Country Cup final for the first time in their history.

The occasion hosted the best in the UK as teams had first had to contest their county competitions before going into the regional round in November.

From several hundred schools who started out it was the top 30 in each age group who had the honour of trvelling to Leeds with Bishop Luffa and the Judd School, Tonbridge, making it from the south east.

As to the final itself, Ben Stewart and Max Gayle set off at a cracking pace to be just outside the top 20 in the early stages with Joe Stewart and Zac Robst around the top 50. These four were in the scoring positions with Freddie Gay and Reuben Shewan capable reserves in case any of the leading quartet should falter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After just over 13 minutes of running Ben Stewart and Gayle strode into the finish in 18th and 19th respectively, barely 30 seconds after the top three.

Battling right to the line were also Joe Stewart in 49th closely followed by Robst in 56th for a team total of 142 points and a magnificent 6th place overall – and crucially a single point in front of Judd, making Bishop Luffa the top school in the south east, a fine reward for their efforts starting in Brighton back in October.