Chichester athletes off to flyer in Sussex Cross Countty League at Goodwood

A Chichester Runners squad of more than 60 athletes of all ages made it a day to celebrate at Goodwood on Saturday in the opening fixture of the 2023-24 Sussex Cross Country League.

The club were out in force, with athletes making their mark from the under-11s right through to the senior and veterans.

Under-11s

and Under-13s

Chichester Runners' senior women at Goodwood for the opening league fixture | Picture courtesy of Peter and Nadia Anderson

The day’s racing started with a great second place for Emmy Pemberton in the under-11 girls’ race and she was followed in by Imogen Younghusband in 13th, Abbie Cruttenden 17th and Eryn Johnson 21st.

The boys had two runners in the top 10 with Alfie Luxford in seventh just getting the better of Loftus Skinner in eighth, with Nathaniel Jolly 21st, Sebastian Berger 23rd, Isaac Page 28th, Eddie Richards 33rd, Finlay Hill 34th and Jasper Robertson 40th.

There was good team packing from the under-13 boys with Max Gayle leading the team home in seventh followed by Joe Stewart in 11th and Ivo Edgar in 15th.

That left the team just outside the top three with 33 points in fourth.

Action from the U15s' race | Picture: Karen Isted

There was good back-up from Freddie Gay in 20th and Levi Pearce in 28th.

Both Chichester girls in U13 action made the top 20, with Isla Pearson in 14th and Esme Richards 18th.

Under 15s

and Under 17s

As well as league placings being up for grabs, the fixture provided another opportunity for athletes to show the Sussex selectors some early-season form – with the Southern Inter-Counties in Oxford in their minds, taking place in early December.

Two Chichester vests were soon in evidence at the front of the under-15 boys’ race with Ben Stewart coming through strongly in the latter stages to finish second, only a couple of seconds behind the winner.

Stanley Wilkes was a very creditable sixth and both are likely to make the Suusex team on current form.

Harry Dunne was the crucial third scorer in 21st place to give the team 29 points in a clear third place.

There was good packing from the B team of Arthur Reynolds in 26th, Isaac Siddle 30th and Harry Cruttenden 31st for 10th team spot.

Reserve Yaseen Saoud had his first run for the club and was a commendable 37th.

In the girls’ under-15 race Molly Smithers was up with the leading group from the start and had an impressive run to finish in third place behind two in-form Eastbourne athletes.

Having the race of her life was Elodie Hill in seventh, with relative newcomer to the team Louisa Fenmor Collins a very commendable 26th for a team total of 36 points – just a single point behind the top three.

In the under-17 age group there was an all-time record field in the men’s race with no fewer than 50 athletes lining up at the start.

With Sussex currently one of the strongest counties nationally in this age group, the standard can be gauged by virtually every athlete in the field being a top ten parkrun finisher.

In this company Will Bailey showed good form to lead the squad home in 24th place, with Monty Hill 31st and Sam Wyatt 33rd for an A team total of 89 points and tenth team place.

The B team was led home by Sam Cato in 39th with good packing from Ethan Hill 44th and Digby Fulford 45th for 15th team spot.

In an equally competitive under-17 women’s race the Chichester trio of Anya Barrett in 14th, Carrie Annelay in 20th and Ela Pemberton in 21st were rewarded with third team place in their own age category but had an even greater impact in the senior rankings.

Senior women’s race

Both youth and experience triumphed for Chichester in the senior women’s race.

Not only did the club’s under-17 trio of Barrett, Anelay and Pemberton shine in their own age group, they also comprised the whole of the club’s A team to lead the Division 2 table.

Grace Wills in 25th was joined by veterans Fay Cripps and Sarah Fenmor Collins in 31st and 32nd to finish runners-up to their first team in the league standings, with Cripps and Fenmor Collins first and second in their over-45 age group.

They were joined by newcomer to the squad, Lisa Pemberton, to lead the veterans’ team rankings by a clear eight points.

There were two other first places for the club with Nadia Anderson top of the over-55 age group and evergreen Wendy Whelan top over 75.

They were well supported by fellow veterans Elizabeth Robinson, Ros Crawfors and Sue Baker.

Senior men’s race

After missing the relays of two weeks earlier to concentrate on the Chichester Half Marathon, James Baker had a point to prove among his fellow Sussex veterans – and more than made his mark by not only being the club’s first man home in 10th overall but finishing with a clear margin over his rivals in the over-40 ranks.

Senior Wesley Adams in 45th was joined by over-50s Jim Garland in 61st and Jason Boswell in 72nd to give the men’s A team fifth place in Division 2 and in sight of the top two places needed for promotion.

They were followed in by a quartet of over-50s with Robin Charnock, Joe Turner, Tim Brown and Paul Stallard all making the top 100 finishers.

Three over-60 veterans completed Chichester’s participation with Peter Dunne 118th, Peter Anderson 120th and Tom Blaylock 122nd.