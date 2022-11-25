Another fine autumn day greeted runners from Chichester and all over Sussex at Ardingly Showground for the second fixture of the Sussex Cross Country League.

With a high standard set at the opening fixture at Goodwood in October, competitive races were again in evidence in all age groups.

Juniors

Chichester’s best result of the day came in the under-15 girls’ race with another confident race from Molly Smithers, who had established a clear lead at the front at the end of the opening lap of two.

Chichester Runners’ under-15 girls at Ardingly – from left, Carrie Anelay, Molly Smothers and Ela Pemberton

She looked untroubled over the second half of the race and came home a convincing winner to repeat her Goodwood success.

Good back-up from Carrie Anelay in 12th and Ela Pemberton in 15th brought the team home again in the top three at the halfway stage in the season.

Ben Ward is another in fine early-season form and he was seventh in the boys’ race, which has earned him, like Smithers, a call-up for the Sussex team at the Inter-Counties match at Oxford in December.

There was good packing from Will Bailey in 25th, Digby Fulford 38th and Sam Cato 44th.

In the younger age groups, Emmy Pemberton gave Chichester a good start with seventh in the under-11 girls’ race, with good packing from Bella Hollands in 17th, Mia Hollands 21st and Maya Stair 22nd.

Alfie Luxford was the sole Chichester runner in the boys’ race and was 20th.

Daisy Hillyer was 22nd in the under-13 girls’ race and Max Gayle 21st in the under-13 boys with Jean Baptiste Maltby 30th in his first race for the club.

Senior men and women

Both Chichester’s senior teams were missing key runners but those in action produced excellent performances over the tough, hilly course.

Jane Harrop showed she is getting back to form by scything through the large women’s field of over 130 runners to finish 28th overall, eighth veteran and winner of her over-55 category.

Making up the club first team were a mixture of ages with under-17 Anya Barrett next home in 45th, 13th in her age group, with senior Charlotte Reading hot on her heels in 46th and top over-65 runner Helen Dean in 78th.

This result keeps Chichester holding their Division 1 status although a strong turnout is needed in the next fixture at Stanmer Park, Brighton, on December 3.

There was a good showing from the B team with all three members in the higher bracket of veteran ranks with Nadia Anderson 77th, Amanda Godfrey 105th and top over 70 runner Wendy Whelan 137th.

With key men absent, Chichester Uni student Isaac Brown had a fine race to finish 40th in a quality field. Newcomer Wesley Adams, in his first race for the club, was 68th with U20 Callum Lorimer 78th and top over-50 Jim Garland in 91st. Chichester hope to have top runners back for the next fixture.

