Chichester athletes rule on Parliament Hill

Chichester athletes were among the cream of English cross country runners who descended on Parliament Hill, London, for the national championships on Saturday.

Such is the standard that any place in the top 100 is considered an achievement – while finishing in the top 500 in the mass start of the senior men’s race is something club runners have in their sights.

After heavy overnight rain the course was muddy even before the thousands of pairs of feet had started their journey.

First off were the under-17 women and Chichester’s Molly Smithers was one of three Sussex athletes who had won a senior league fixture this season.

Some of the Chichester youngsters at Parliament Hill - with the London skyline behind them - photo by Lisa Pemberton

With the opening half mile uphill for all runners, Smithers was tucked nicely just behind the leaders and inside the top 20. Tracking Eastbourne’s Raya Petrova, who would go on the finish third, Smithers stuck to the pace and had pulled up to a top 12 place with just the last stretch of the 5k course to go.

A final burst pulled her into 11th, the highest ever placing by a Chichester athlete in this age group. Also having the race of her life was Ela Pemberton, who was delighted with 49th place.

Next off were the under-15 boys, who had the misfortune of the withdrawal of Chichester No1 Ben Stewart through illness.

After a steady start Max Gayle and Joe Stewart made their way through the field to finish 64th and 103rd respectively. Such is the close packing at this event that barely 20 seconds separated the 40 places between them.

Chichester's white and green vests were to the fore on Parliament Hill - picture by Karen Isted

Ivo Edgar, more at home over shorter distances, bravely battled round the 4k course to finish 255th.

In the two under-13 races there was much local interest at the front of the field with Brighton’s Skye Widdows scooping a fine individual silver medal in 2nd place after her dominance in Sussex events all season.

Just 48 seconds behind her after 14 minutes of running was Chichester’s Emmy Pemberton with a superb 23rd place, another highest ever finish in these championships for the club.

In the boys’ race, twins Albie and Jacques Dormer ran well to finish 86th and 164th respectively.

In the older age groups, Anya Barrett, Sussex under-20 league champion, ran well to finish 33rd in a high standard under-20 women’s race while senior league champion Imogen Matthews was just one place lower in 34th in a massive field of over 800 runners in the senior women’s race. Elaine Cruttenden battled to the end in testing conditions.

For Chichester’s senior men, it was a question of survival in the last race of the day with the course well and truly churned up bt the time the field of 1800 runners stormed up the opening hill.

A trio of Michael Kwoka, Jim Garland and Wesley Adams were fairly well packed going out to the far end of the course on the first of their three laps. Further back, Steve Davy led Rob Stapely and Tim Brown.

After more than an hour of battling over mud and hills ut was Kwoka who bought the team home in 863rd place just ahead of the new 60-year-old Garland with Adams close behind in 1102nd.

Completing the six-man team were Davy in 1356th, Stapely in 1472nd and Brown in 1602nd with all six satisfied that they had completed the National championships.

Corporate Challenge

With less than a week to go, Chichester’s 2025 Corporate Challenge Road Race series looks set to be as popular as ever.

Race Director Winston Bond reports a steady stream of entries with well over 600 having signed u for the mixture of junior and senior races.

The opening race night is next Wednesday, March 5 – see sussexworld.co.uk/sport, the Observer app and the March 13 edition of the paper for coverage.