Chichester athletes shine at year’s first indoor meeting at Lee Valley

Two of Chichester’s promising track athletes took advantage of the opportunity to test their winter fitness at the Lee Valley indoor meeting in London on New Year’s Day.

For Reuban Shewan and Ivo Edgar, there was the added bonus of running alongside a number of high class athletes including Olympic 800m semi-finalist Phoebe Gill, who was in action over 400ms to sharpen her speed.

As for the Chichester boys, Shewan ran a speedy sub eight-second 60m as well as 25.29sec over 200m.

His best effort, however, was in breaking the 40-second barrier in the 300m with a time of 39.47, which ranks him second in the UK at this very early stage in the season.

Chichester aces Ivo Edgar and Reuben Shewan with Olympiian Phoebe Gill at Lee Valley

Edgar opted for the 200m and longer 400m but he also shone over 300m, which he covered in 41.62sec and the pair are already looking forward to trying to emulate the club record of under 2.40 for the 4x300m relay which always brings the summer junior matches to an exciting conclusion.

Coming up

The next few weeks provide a packed programme for local athletes of all ages.

The Sussex Schools cross country Championships took place earlier this week at Waterhall near Brighton – with both Sussex team and individual titles fought for and the added incentive was to gain places in the Sussex squads for the English Schools Championships which will be held at Ardingly Showground in March.

This Saturday sees the County Masters cross country championships at Coombe Farm, Lancing, with Chichester likely to have a squad of nearly 30 runners in action.

Reverting to the indoor scene, the final Sussex Sportshall fixture of the season takes place on Sunday, January 26 at Worthing Leisure Centre with under-11s, under-13s and under-15s in action.

Chichester are currently third out of the eight teams behind Crawley and Brighton & Hove but hope to challenge the top two with a stronger under-15 squad available this time.

To cap an active month, well over 1,000 runners will be lining upfor the Chichester 10k on Sunday, February 2 with fast times and personal bests up for grabs.

Chichester Corporate Challenge

Looking slightly further ahead, the beginning of March sees the return of the Chichester Corporate Challenge with runners from primary school age right up to seniors and veterans racing round the popular city centre circuit.

Information can already be found on the Chichester Runners website. Apart from missing 2021 due to Covid restrictions, the event has been held every year since 1992 with many a runner, both local and from farther afield, classing the event as the highlight of their year.

This year’s races are on three Wednesdays – March 5, March 19 and April 2, with 6.30pm starts at each one.