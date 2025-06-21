In a nail-biting conclusion to this year’s Super Squash League, the Chichester Centurions were narrowly defeated by the Leamington Royals in what many are already calling one of the greatest finals in league history.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held at the Winchester Racquets and Fitness Club on Friday evening, the clash saw both teams bring their A-game, but it was the Royals who edged past with a 3–2 match victory after nearly four hours of intense, fast-paced action.

Centurion's star player, Oli Pett, put in a stunning performance, winning his matches and keeping Chichester in the running. However, the Royals’ number 1 string Declan James, turned the tide in the final deciding match, beating Centurions’ Curtis Malik coming back from being a game and championship point down

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a battle out there,” Declan said, drenched in sweat but smiling proudly as he hoisted the championship trophy. “Chichester pushed us to the edge, but we stayed focused and believed in each other.”

Head coach Tim Vail with the runners up trophy

For the Centurions, the loss was a heartbreaking end to an otherwise stellar season. Coach Tim Vail praised his team’s resilience: “We fought hard. Sometimes the margins are razor-thin. Hats off to Leamington—they earned this win.”

The final drew a packed crowd and thousands more watching via livestream, further cementing squash’s growing popularity across the UK.

With this win, the Leamington Royals claim their first Super Squash League title and establishing themselves as the dominant force in the league. The Centurions, meanwhile, vow to come back stronger next season.