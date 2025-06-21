Chichester Centurions fall to Leamington Royals in thrilling Super Squash League final
Held at the Winchester Racquets and Fitness Club on Friday evening, the clash saw both teams bring their A-game, but it was the Royals who edged past with a 3–2 match victory after nearly four hours of intense, fast-paced action.
Centurion's star player, Oli Pett, put in a stunning performance, winning his matches and keeping Chichester in the running. However, the Royals’ number 1 string Declan James, turned the tide in the final deciding match, beating Centurions’ Curtis Malik coming back from being a game and championship point down
“It was a battle out there,” Declan said, drenched in sweat but smiling proudly as he hoisted the championship trophy. “Chichester pushed us to the edge, but we stayed focused and believed in each other.”
For the Centurions, the loss was a heartbreaking end to an otherwise stellar season. Coach Tim Vail praised his team’s resilience: “We fought hard. Sometimes the margins are razor-thin. Hats off to Leamington—they earned this win.”
The final drew a packed crowd and thousands more watching via livestream, further cementing squash’s growing popularity across the UK.
With this win, the Leamington Royals claim their first Super Squash League title and establishing themselves as the dominant force in the league. The Centurions, meanwhile, vow to come back stronger next season.