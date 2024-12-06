Chichester Cormorants Swimming Club celebrate National Championship Qualifiers
This achievement is testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment displayed by these athletes, and it showcases the clubs focus on nurturing swimming excellence in the local community.
The qualifying swimmers, Libby Johnson, Hannah Day, and Charlie Stevenson, have each demonstrated exceptional skill and perseverance in their training, and ‘personal best’ times at galas.
Their determination has not only set them up to this national event but has also inspired their fellow teammates.
The entire Chichester cormorants family eagerly anticipates watching Libby, Hannah, and Charlie compete at the national level and we all wish them the very best of luck in Sheffield.