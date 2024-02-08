Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Starting as a senior only event in 1992, the annual throng of competitors pounding the streets of Chichester city centre has become one of markers of the year.

Over the past 32 years, the city streets have witnessed a clutch of Olympians in action as well as good county runners and aspiring youngsters, all hoping to emulate those who have gone before.

The men’s and women’s course records are of a high quality for the 4500m senior course, with American doctor Chris Zablocki shaving a second off the mark set by Commonealth Games gold medallist Mike East with a 12 minutes 38 finish, while the time of GB international Zara Hyde at 14.12 has stood the test of time since it was set in 1996.

Corporate Challenge action brings the streets of Chi city centre to life three evenings each February and March | Picture: Lorna Cowan

Once again this year there will be a sports team category and a corporate team section with the organisers, Chichester Runners & AC, prepared to have a lenient view to what qualification runners have with their company team.

As usual the evenings will start off with the primary schools races, always a fine sight of a mass of young athletes charging down North Street. The following secondary schools may have fewer competitors but the enthusiasm and athletic ability shown has been of the highest standard.

Entries are still being accepted and details are on the Chichester Runners & AC website. The three evenings for this year’s series are three Wednesdays – 28th February, 13th March and 27th March.

