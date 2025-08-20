Chichester croquet club has tournament with a difference

Winner of the Shipman Plate David Stocks(left) with tournament organiser Chris Fuller.

Playing a tournament in four teams of five, but as individuals out to stop any of the others hooping, provided lots of fun for Chichester and Fishbourne Croquet Club members recently.

There could only be one winner of the club’s own annual event, a dastardly mixture of golf and association croquet devised by a former chairman Brian Shipman. Twenty members with handicaps ranging between two and 12 took part.

This year’s winner of the Shipman Plate was David Stocks (handicap 9) with nine hoops and winning three games: second, Anne Gains (12 ) eight hoops and three games: joint third, Angela Smith (12) and John Gains, (12), seven hoops and one game; and Mike Pudney (6) eight hoops no games.