Chichester croquet players have new clubhouse at last

The old, former stable that Chichester and Fishbourne Croquet Club members had been using has now been replaced with smart, fit-for-purpose new premises, complete with running water and electricity, at their home lawns at Fishbourne Playing Fields.

Substantial grants towards the £40,000 costs were awarded: by the council, through the Government’s Prosperity Fund; by Croquet England, the sport’s governing body Sport England, plus a welcome contribution from Croquet South East Federation.

Guests included representatives of organisations and individuals who have supported the project. Among them was a VIP in the croquet world, Richard Carline, coaching director of the SE Federation’s “Croquet Academy” at Southwick, a World Championship referee and Croquet England’s Coach of the year.

He told the gathering how inspired he was by the enthusiasm shown by croquet players throughout the region.

Cllr Apel said the council were delighted to support this type of valuable community project.

Also present were Leader of the District Council Adrian Moss; ward councillors Richard Bates and Stephen Johnson; chairman of the Fishbourne Playing Fields Association Kevin Carter and members of the Fishbourne Centre’s management team.

Before Cllr Apel cut the ribbon to the clubhouse and announced it officially open, club chairman David Russell told members and guests: “Six years ago, just before Covid, a new clubhouse was a pipedream, as they had used an old ex-stable with no windows – or water or electricity – for over 25 years.

“Then came Covid, but its effect was an unexpected plus for us. Our membership doubled, with a resulting improvement in our finances. So three years ago a new clubhouse became an ambition. Now, here we are with the completed project.”

He said it would not have happened without the help and support of the committee and, in particular, the project leader John Effingham and club coach Tony Elkin, who had spent many hours, particularly during the close season, dealing with problems and decisions.

The club was formed in 1987 and members played in Priory Park, Chichester, but it proved an unsatisfactory venue as park users would walk through their games. Within a decade they had found their new home at Fishbourne, with two lawns dedicated to their sport.

Now there are more than 70 members, with players with a wide range of ability, from complete beginners to those with a very low handicap. Two years ago, the club won the regional league and reached the final of a national tournament.

Training sessions are available with their own Grade 1 coach. Three members-only sessions are held each week, and one morning a week is dedicated to running games for U3A groups. The remaining time is available for members to book using an on-line diary system.

Members undertake all the vital jobs, so keeping the cost of membership down. They cut the hedges, mow the lawns, deal with weed control, and white lining, and tackle any task they can. Now there is a housekeeping team for their new clubhouse.

