Chichester dig deep to beat Andover

Josh Andrews running in Blues' first try - photo by Michael Clayden

Chichester travelled to face bottom side Andover – and came home with a vital win.

The 21-5 win came from another great defensive performance from Chichester. It was disappointing not to get a try bonus point, but this was their first win away from home for 54 weeks and brought four valuable points.

Blues made four changes: Josh Cameron and George Knight came into the forwards, with Jay Manley and Pete Dallaway (making only his second 1st team appearance at the age of 44) on the bench.

On a grey afternoon and on an immaculate pitch, Andover kicked off down the slope. For the first five minutes play ricocheted between the 22m lines, but as things calmed down it was Andover who had the upper hand using their significant weight advantage in the pack to make small advances over the gain line.

Blues' pack mauling towards the line for the third try - picture: Michael Clayden

Handling errors, infringements and Chichester’s well organised defence halted each probing attack. Finally, after 19 minutes a change of tactics saw Andover pass the ball along the backs to create an overlap for a try in the corner.

Play ebbed and flowed with Blues enjoying possession in the opposition half before a mistimed tackle saw Andover lose a player to the sin bin. Chichester’s response was immediate and from an attacking lineout in their own half, the forwards advanced the ball to halfway.

From the ruck, MoM Jamie Kinninmont moved the ball out to Rory Minton for a pass to Rhys Thompson, joining from full-back, who released Josh Andrews with Tom Stout in support. Stout took off up the touchline before offloading to Andrews at the 22m line for a try in the corner, converted superbly by Minton.

As the clock ticked down towards the break, Chichester once again weathered the Andover onslaught and it was 5-7 at half-time.

Chichester kicked off down the slope and what followed was 27 minutes of fairly scrappy rugby punctuated by handling errors, penalties and turnovers.

Both teams crossed the try line with Blues’ effort being held up and Andover’s kick chase going dead. Finally, there was a breakthrough with an opposition knock-on at the halfway line.

Chichester played the advantage with Tom Blewitt picking up and moving the ball to Huw Binfield, whose looping pass found Andrews. The young centre engaged the afterburners, before offloading to the supporting Luca Fleming who ran in the try from the 22m line, converted by Minton, 5-14 – and a collective sigh of relief from the Chichester faithful.

Andover had an attacking lineout on 5m that was knocked on and a Chichester break, orchestrated by the influential Thompson, went into touch in the opposition red zone. Blues were awarded the put-in at the lineout and an Andover infringement allowed Minton to kick for the corner.

Zac Conley secured the ball at the lineout and the pack mauled forward with Tyrese Makasi dotting down. Another excellent conversion from Minton out wide, 5-21 with a couple of minutes remaining.

Chichester fumbled receipt of the kick off, giving Andover an attacking scrum in the red zone.The ball was moved across the backs with Thompson covering a two-man overlap. Great positioning slowed the attack with Minton and Blewitt arriving in support to stop a certain try.

Andover moved the ball across the field where Conley intercepted and charged off down the pitch with the opposition in pursuit. He passed to the supporting Makasi and, with a bonus point try beckoning, a brilliant chase and tackle from Andover’s scrum half bought him down, and the referee blew to end the game.

Chichester: Carden, Cameron, Knight, Conley (capt.), Whitehouse, Heriot, Binfield, Makasi, Kinninmont, Minton, Fleming, Blewitt, Andrews, Stout, Thompson, Manley, Dallaway, and West.

Chichester next host Farnham on February 1 (2pm).