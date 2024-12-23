Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chichester made the short journey west for the derby with Petersfield in rugby’s Regional 2 South Central division – but were on the wrong end of a 38-12 defeat.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester were keen to avenge the defeat in the game at the start of the season when Petersfield came back in the second half to win by 10 points.

The Blues made seven changes to the team that lost at home to North Dorset by a converted try last time out. Matereti Waqanisau, Dan Heriot and Livai Tabua came into the forwards, with Isikeli Waqa and Navitalai Vosanibole in the backs and George Knight and Ethan Etherington on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a gale force wind whipping across the pitch it was Petersfield who kicked off under the floodlights on a gloomy, damp afternoon. With the wind at their backs and playing down the slope, it was Petersfield who exerted early pressure, pinning Chichester back in their own half.

Rory Minton with the ball - photo by Tim Mitchell

The first 13 minutes were scrappy with both teams conceding penalties and struggling with ball handling. Chichester conceded a penalty in front of the posts, Petersfield elected to scrum and Blues were pushed back across the try line. Converted, 7-0.

On 18 minutes Chichester finally crossed the halfway line and made progress into the opposition red zone, but were penalised for holding on. Petersfield cleared their lines and put in a 50/22 for an attacking lineout 10 metres from the try line. With a significant weight advantage in the scrum they mauled over in the corner to score. Conversion missed, 12-0.

On 29 minutes Petersfield stole the ball at the breakdown in the red zone for a try under the posts. Converted,19-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the restart Chichester were penalised and Petersfield kicked to the corner for an attacking lineout. Once again, the hosts mauled over for a try in the corner. Conversion missed, 24-0.

Josh Brown being pursued - photo by Tim Mitchell

In the final five minutes of the half Chichester stepped up a couple of gears with Jo Amin darting forward, from a breakdown inside the Blues half, to feed Huw Binfield and then a pass on to George Knight who made 20 metres before offloading to Livai Tabua. Petersfield stopped the attack illegally and Chichester kicked to touch for an attacking lineout. Chichester secured the ball but were bundled in to touch and the referee blew for the break. 24-0 at half-time.

Chichester started the second half as they finished the first with possession in the opposition half, putting Petersfield under pressure. An infringement allowed Rory Minton to kick for an attacking lineout in the red zone.

Having secured the ball it was moved forward into contact by Josh Brown. After a couple of pick and goes Ben Polhill was on hand to evade the defence and dot down. Converted by Minton, 24-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Petersfield’s response was immediate, putting Chichester under pressure from the restart and an infringement 20 metres out saw the referee reach for his yellow card. With a man advantage, Petersfield opted for the scrum but when progress was halted, they resorted to pick and goes before feeding a runner who punched through Blues’ defence to score. Converted, 31-7 after 55 minutes.

Chichester weathered the storm and were returned to a full complement. With their backs against the try line, Blues won a scrum against the head, to clear their lines, but respite was short lived. The counter attack was halted illegally and Chichester had a second player sent to the sin bin. Once again Blues weathered the storm as both sides struggled with ball in hand as conditions deteriorated.

With seven minutes left, and Chichester back to 15 players, Petersfield finally crossed the whitewash to score a converted try, 38-7. However, Blues were not finished they intercepted the ball with Tom Stout making over 80 metres before being stopped just short by Petersfield’s scramble defence.

Support arrived and Chichester recycled the ball moving it across the pitch with a series of carries before Amin saw a gap and dived over the line to score. Conversion missed. Full time and 38-12. Man of the match was Jo Amin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester: Carpenter, Binfield, Brown, Conley, Waqanisau, B. Polhill, Heriot, Tabua, Amin, Minton, Fleming, Stout, Andrews, Waqa, Vosanibole, Knight, Whitehouse, Etherington.

Chichester’s next match is away to Tottonians on January 4. Kick-off is at 2pm.