Chichester eyeing first senior title in Sussex Cross Country League

Ardingly Showground was the venue for the third fixture in this winter’s Sussex Cross Country League with the Chicheter squad of 40 athletes coming away with a host of fine results across all age groups.

For the third fixture in a row it was Chichester’s in-form senior women’s squad who grabbed the headlines both individually and in the team standings.

After staying with the leaders in the previous fixture at Glyndebourne until the last kilometre, Molly Smithers once again was brave enough to match the pace of the leading pack with the winners of the first two races, Ava James from Lewes and Raya Petrova from Eastbourne, setting the pace.

On this occasion Smithers looked comfortable on the shoulder of the leaders made a decisive move to break clear and finish with a winning margin of nearly half a minute, her best run to date in any competition.

Chichester's senior women at Ardingly | Picture: Chi Runners

What has been remarkable so far this season is that all three league races have been won by under 17’s for the first time in league history.

There was more good news for Chichester as Rachel Laurie came a fine 6th followed by under 20 Anya Barrett and Charlotte Reading in 13th and 14th respectively to give a team total of 34 points for second place on the day but good enough to keep a 16 point advantage over rivals Lewes with just the final fixture left in Stanmer Park, Brighton in February.

In their 40 years Chichester have never won a senior overall team title so the squad will hope to be at full strength in Brighton.

Backing up well on Saturday were under 17’s Ela Pemberton and Carrie Anelay in 25th and 28th respectively with veteran over 40 Emily Alden a fine 34th for a B team total of 87 points, good enough for 2nd place in Division 2.

Chichester's senior women shone at Ardingly | Picture: Ian Luxford

Lisa Pemberton was 44th and 2nd over 45 while Nadia Anderson was 3rd v55 in 73rd overall, Amanda Godfrey 2nd v60 in 82nd. Finally the last two Chichester finishers both wo their categories with Sue Baker 1st over 70 and Wendy Whelan winning the over 75 age group.

In the age group team standings, Chichester are involved in a titanic battle with Lewes, Eastbourne and Crawley for the under 17 medals with everything dependant on the final fixture. Likewise for the over 50 team of Anderson, Godfrey and Baker so there will be close interest in the whole of the race next time.

In the final event of the day, the senior men’s race, Chichester fielded a quintet of veteran runners and one under 20 who had shown fine form the previous week in the European Championship trials in Liverpool.

After spending much of the year abroad, little was known about the form of Fionn O’Murchu who has returned to run in Chichester’s colours after a stint with Brighton.

Chichester's women going well at Ardingly | Picture: Ian Luxford

The 18 year old proved that his run the previous week was no fluke by staying with the leaders before pulling away for a surprise but well deserved victory. For interest the combined ages of Chichester’s two senior winners was a mere 34 years which officials reckon is a league record.

Chichester’s veterans did well in their respective age categories with Jason Boswell 3rd over 55 in 71st overall; Tim Brown 8th v55 in 115th; Dave Reading 13th v60 in 122nd; Mike Moorcroft 12th v55 in 140 and Peter Anderson 16th v60 in 142nd. In a separate race for the under 17 men, Stanley Wilkes again made the top 10 in 7th with improving Kai Lendrum in 22nd.

Once again it was the club’s under 15’s who were the strongest teams on the day with both the boys and the girls notching up fine second places. Ben Stewart was just outside the top 3 with a 4th place in the boys race with Max Gayle a consistent 7th, Harry Dunne 11th and Joe Stewart 16th.

Elodie Hill was again in the top 5 with 4th in the girls race just in front of Isabella Lendrum in 6th and a fighting run from Isla Pearson in 20th. The two under 13 races were both of the highest quality with the boys once again having over 70 finishers for the strongest junior field of the day.

Albie Dormer was first home in 20th with Lucas Bulger 27th and Jacques Dormer 32nd for a team total of 79 points in 7th place. Backing up well were Jack Ford in 55th ans Isaac Page in 70th. Emmy Pemberton ran well in a very quick girls race in 11th with Olivia Pearson in 22nd.

As usual the day’s proceedings started off with the under 11 races with Chichester havin no less than 4 runners in the top 10 in the girls race with Poppy Alden in 3rd, Molly Matthews 7th, Imogen Younghusband 8th and Leah Stopps 9th with Ella Ford close behind in 22nd. Fred Hawes kept the flag flying for Chichester with 23rd in the boys race.

COMING UP THIS WEEKEND

This coming weekend sees the first two important representative fixtures of the season.

The South East Inter-Counties takes place on a new course in Lloyd Park, South London. Based on the results of the earlier Sussex league fixtures, those selected for the Sussex girls teams from Chichester are Emmy Pemberton (under 13), Elodie Hill and Isabella Lendrum (under 15 girls), Molly Smithers and Ela Pemberton (under 17 women), Anya Barrett (under 20 women) and imogen Matthews (senior women).

As it happens under-17 Stanley Wilkes will be the club’s only male runner in London – a trio of under 15s were selected but find themselves on English Schools Cup duty in Leeds on the same day.

This is as a result of s superb performance from the Bishop Luffa Intermediate boys team at the Regional Final in Tonbridge, Kent where they finished in the top two just a single point behind hosts Judd School which gave them an invitiation to the Grand Final in Leeds with schools from throughout the country competing.

As a result Ben Stewart, Max Gayle and Joe Stewart, together with the rest of the Bishop Luffa team will be flying the flag for Chichester schools on that day.