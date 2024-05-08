Chichester Falcons fly off to a good start for the 2024 season
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lucy Morris and Molly Rayner pounded more hits past the Seals' infield to put the Falcons five runs ahead going into the second inning.
A further eleven runs were added in the second, including a fierce thump to centre field by Hettie McNeil whilst shortstop James Blackall showed some pace to get round before snagging a smart catch shortly after to keep the score at 16-2.
Pitcher Jason Mercer was kept busy, called upon to deal with several comebackers which he fizzed to Amy Morris on first base to keep the bases clear. James Mortimore stepped up to club another two runs onto the board as the Falcons invoked the mercy rule, effectively ending the game 25-7 in the fifth inning.
The game saw a few debutants on the roster - Mike Schredl, Charlie Thacker and Russ Percy all made their first start for Chichester and contributed positively.