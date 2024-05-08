Chichester Falcons fly off to a good start for the 2024 season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lucy Morris and Molly Rayner pounded more hits past the Seals' infield to put the Falcons five runs ahead going into the second inning.

A further eleven runs were added in the second, including a fierce thump to centre field by Hettie McNeil whilst shortstop James Blackall showed some pace to get round before snagging a smart catch shortly after to keep the score at 16-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pitcher Jason Mercer was kept busy, called upon to deal with several comebackers which he fizzed to Amy Morris on first base to keep the bases clear. James Mortimore stepped up to club another two runs onto the board as the Falcons invoked the mercy rule, effectively ending the game 25-7 in the fifth inning.