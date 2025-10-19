Chichester travelled to Basingstoke for the first game between the two sides in nearly 13 years – but lost 34-29 after falling short in a brave comeback.

The Blues made five changes with George Knight and Dan Heriot joining the forwards, James Scrivin-Wood coming into the backs and Jordan Hard and Tom Knight on the bench.

On a grey afternoon, with a chill wind blowing down the slope, Blues kicked off. An unfortunate collision with one of the opposition’s massive props saw Chichester having to bring on a replacement after only six seconds.

After early pressure from Basingstoke, a long kick bobbled over the try line where the Blues’ clearance kick was charged down and grounded for a converted try.

Owen Tucker with the ball | Picture by Michael Clayden

The response was immediate and great work by Tom Knight saw Chichester recover the ball in the opposition half. It was worked across the pitch to Luca Fleming who carried into the red zone, from where it was recycled and moved in the opposite direction to MoM Owen Tucker. Chichester’s captain took the ball into contact and offloaded to Rob Hennig who burst through Basingstoke’s defence to dot down.

After 20 minutes and against the run of play, the opposition stole the ball and advanced to the red zone and, after several pick and goes, crossed the whitewash.

From the restart, Chichester had Basingstoke under pressure and were awarded a penalty that was kicked to the corner. The Blues’ lineout worked perfectly and Josh Cameron scored as the maul trundled across the line. A missed conversion meant it was 12-10.

Despite looking in control, Chichester gifted Basingstoke two tries, one of which was converted, before half-time to make it 24-10.

Ethan Etherington scoring Blues' 4th try | Picture: Michael Clayden

Andover kicked off the second half and increased their lead on 45 minutes with a converted try.

Chichester upped the tempo, pinning the opposition back in their own half. An infringement 30m out allowed Gareth Davies to put in a kick to the corner. Despite knocking on at the lineout, Chichester’s pack won the subsequent scrum, against the head, and the ball was moved across the pitch.

The referee pulled play back for another infringement and from a tap and go, on the 5m line, the ball found its way to Rhys Thompson who dived over the line to score out wide, converted by Davies, 31-17.

From a breakdown on the 22m line, a Davies show and go breached Basingstoke’s first line of defence with the offload to Dan Heriot taking the ball to the 5m line. Before the opposition defence could arrive in numbers, Oscar De Lacy recycled the ball to Ethan Etherington out wide and he dotted down to score the bonus point try, 31-22.

On 64 minutes Chichester lost a player to the sin bin and Basingstoke extended their lead from the penalty.

For the next 12 minutes, Blues threw the kitchen sink at their opposition finally getting the ball to the 5m line in front of the posts. From the ruck, De Lacy fed Davies whose glorious pass picked out Etherington on an unstoppable run from full back, converted by Davies for 31-29.

With Chichester looking like they might sneak an unlikely win, both teams struggled with handling and, after four scrums, the referee blew for the end of the match, Blues taking two losing bonus points.

Chichester: Carden, Cameron, G Knight, Tucker (co-capt.), Heriot, Binfield, Makasi (co-capt.), Hennig, De Lacy, Davies, Etherington, Scrivin-Wood, Thompson, Fleming, Amin, Manley, Hard and T. Knight.

Chichester’s next match is home to Sandown and Shanklin on November 8 (2pm).