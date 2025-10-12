Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the iPadel Premium National Finals on Saturday, losing 12-10 in a championship tiebreaker to Roehampton after a fiercely contested encounter at the Advantage Padel Kingsley.

The match kept spectators on the edge of their seats as both teams traded powerful rallies and tactical plays throughout. Chichester showed tremendous resilience and teamwork, pushing the defending champions to the very end before Roehampton edged ahead in the deciding tiebreak to secure the national title.

Chichester captain Mat Worden praised his squad’s performance and attitude following the narrow loss. “I’m incredibly proud of the team – everyone gave absolutely everything out there,” he said.

“We’ve worked hard all season, and to come so close in a national final shows how far we’ve come. A huge thank you as well to our sponsor, The Nags Head Chichester, for their amazing support.”

Team Chichester - Lewis Strudwick, Tim Jarvis, Tommy Cartledge and Mat Worden (Captain)

Worden also acknowledged his teammates Tommy Cartledge, James Bird, Tim Vail, Tim Jarvis, Joe Glover, and Lewis Strudwick, commending their commitment and determination throughout the campaign. “It’s been an amazing journey with this group — we’ll take a lot from this experience and come back even stronger,” he added.

Despite the narrow defeat, Chichester’s impressive run to the final cements their growing reputation as one of the country’s rising forces in competitive padel.

Club manager Terri Wheeler expressed her pride in the team’s achievements. “The whole squad has done the club proud this season. Reaching a national final is a fantastic accomplishment, and their dedication and sportsmanship have been exemplary,” she said.