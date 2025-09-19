Chichester Half Marathon returns as part of city’s running festival

One of the highlights of the West Sussex athletics calendar returns on Sunday, October 5 – and more than 500 runners have signed up to take part in the Chichester Half Marathon and Festival of Running.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual event, run by leisure operator Everyone Active, attracts beginners and experienced runners alike with 13-mile, 10-mile and six-mile options.

Last minute entrants are being encouraged to register and entries start at just £28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The iconic race – first held in anything like its present format in 2012 – is a challenging and beautiful ‘multi-terrain’ half marathon with a good mix of road, paths, cycle tracks and cross country, taking in the major city centre sights and landmarks as well as spectacular rural scenery in the Lavant and Goodwood countryside.

Runners enjoy the action last year | Picture: David Richardson

The race will appeal to people of all abilities from the beginner to the more experienced runner. Many runners know the course well, having have returned to run it year after year.

With the start and finish at the race HQ at Chichester College, the main course is 13 miles, but for athletes who prefer a shorter distance, 10-mile and six-mile options are also available, in addition to the popular Chichester Half Marathon Relay, which allows three team members to split the half marathon course between them.

There are ample opportunities for the local community to get involved in the well-loved event even if they’re not running. Volunteers can help with registration on the day, stand at different marshal points along the route, man water stations and help with medal distribution or man the car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those interested in volunteering should contact: [email protected]

Stuart Mills, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “With only a couple of weeks to go, we’re encouraging anyone from the local community who wants to get involved in this much-loved community event, to register their interest - whether that be for the race itself or to volunteer on the day.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming as many local runners as possible to the start line this year, where they can take in the district’s unique sights and soak up the incredible atmosphere.”

Everyone Active manages Westgate Leisure Centre, Bourne Leisure Centre and The Grange Community and Leisure Centre, on behalf of Chichester District Council.