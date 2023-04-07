Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester Hockey Club ladies reflect on title triumph – and look forward to more of same

What a season it’s been for Chichester Hockey Club’s ladies’ first team.

By Community sport reporter
Published 7th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST

It ended with 22 games, 20 wins, 60 points, 103 goals, and a squad of 20 ladies and a manager securing the South Central Division 1 South league title.

It’s been an incredible season and one the team and club can be very proud of. Head coach Jason Collins has been pivotal in the development of the side and has helped them play some beautiful hockey.

Some 22 players have been involved in games this season, those who were regular squad members and others who helped out when they were short.

Chichester Hockey Club ladies celebrate the league title | Picture: Pony MooreChichester Hockey Club ladies celebrate the league title | Picture: Pony Moore
Chichester Hockey Club ladies celebrate the league title | Picture: Pony Moore

The roll call is: co-captains Lottie Greenlees and Megan Thomas, Jess Stanley, Jade Collins, Emma Allan, Chelsea Webster, Charlotte Gammon, Verena Grave, Gemma Warr, Demelza Peake, Maddie Goldhawk, Laura Hantrais, Becky Haywood, Rosie Smith, Amy Price, Sally Bradley, Ruby Whitley, Becx Radford, Beth Wilson, Olivia Coates, Tegan Woods and Coni Stockman.

The team dynamic and support for each other is as good as the hockey they play. It created a great team energy but also helped the younger players in the side develop and become more confident in their own capabilities at this level, which has been great to see.

Co-captain Greenlees, who has played at the club since she was 11 years old, said: “It was always a goal of mine to captain my club’s ladies’ first XI, win the league and secure promotion.

"I could not be prouder of this group of girls, nor have asked for any more from them – they have all been brilliant.”

Co-captain Lottie Greenlees in action | Picture: Pony MooreCo-captain Lottie Greenlees in action | Picture: Pony Moore
Co-captain Lottie Greenlees in action | Picture: Pony Moore

Across the season there has been high scoring games, with Gammon and Grave being formidable around the D, with 27 and 21 goals respectively and plenty assists too.

A favourite game for quite a few of the team was a 9-2 victory at home to Trojan threes. They played some of the best hockey of the season – simple play, moving the ball on early and supporting the player on the ball.

Another game highlighted was one versus Wimborne Wayfarers, who had been keeping pace with Chi for most of the season.

Having lost 1-0 to them earlier in the season, the Chi team approached this match with a determination and mindset that meant business. They won 7-1 and set a benchmark for next season.

Coach Collins explained: “As a coach, I couldn’t be happier or prouder of the way the team have played this season. The team have really gelled and put into practice many of the things we have worked on at training.”

Co-captain said: “I’m looking forward to us continuing our journey next season, pushing and developing ourselves further and seeing what the next level brings for us as a team."

The team thanked everyone who had supported them this season.

They have gained promotion to South Central Premier Division 2 for 23-24 and will play the likes of Banbury, New Forest, Maidenhead and some a little closer to home including Havant, Trojans twos and Haslemere.