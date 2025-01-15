Chichester Ladies Padel represented at local LTA tournament
Five ladies from Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club travelled to Worthing TC to play in aLTA grade 5 tournament. Team members, Ally and Ileana narrowly lost in the first round against the strong second seeds. It was a tough game in slippery conditions.
They then went on to play the 2nd Chichester pair, Berni Haverals and Steph Haverals for a place in the final of the consolation. Ileana and Ally managed an enjoyable comfortable win of 6-0 and 6-1 to book a place in the final.
Onto the consolation final and Ileana and Ally were drawn against Glenda from the Padel Hub Crawley and Charlie Oliver from Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club. Ally and Ileana used the fact that this team hadn't played together before today to their advantage, and came away with the win.