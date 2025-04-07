Chichester men’s padel second team bow out in national quarter-finals
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Chichester men’s padel second team lost out at the quarter-finals stage of national ipadel finals
The Chichester men’s second padel team delivered an impressive performance at this year’s ipadel national finals, advancing to the quarter-final stage.
Despite a hard-fought effort, they were narrowly edged out, bringing an end to a promising campaign.
The club are immensely proud of the team’s progress and the strong representation on the national stage.