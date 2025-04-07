Chichester men’s padel second team bow out in national quarter-finals

By Terri Wheeler
Contributor
Published 7th Apr 2025, 11:38 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 12:17 BST
Chichester men’s padel second team lost out at the quarter-finals stage of national ipadel finals

The Chichester men’s second padel team delivered an impressive performance at this year’s ipadel national finals, advancing to the quarter-final stage.

Despite a hard-fought effort, they were narrowly edged out, bringing an end to a promising campaign.

The club are immensely proud of the team’s progress and the strong representation on the national stage.

