Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club men's padel first team are top of the pile.

They delivered a commanding performance as they triumphed 4-0 over Ashtead in a dominant display.

The team, comprising Mat Worden, Tommy DF Cartledge, Joe Glovers and Lewis Strudwick, showcased their skill and cohesion to claim a well-earned victory.

From the outset, Chichester controlled the tempo, with sharp passing shots and well-organised play keeping Ashstead on the back foot.

Worden set the tone early with a solid performance, while Cartledge's attacking energy caused constant problems for the opposition. Glover and Strudwick were equally influential, contributing both defensively and offensively to ensure a clean sheet and a comprehensive win.

With this result, Chichester continue to build momentum, demonstrating their quality and teamwork. The 4-0 scoreline reflects their dominance and sets a strong foundation for their upcoming fixtures.