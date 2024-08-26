Chichester Observer Handyapp Handicap ends Goodwood’s weekend of racing and family fun
There was another big crowd on the Downs to see seven Sunday races and enjoy a fun fair, a petting zoo and many other sideshows.
The racing was as competitive as ever and the card closed with the Chichester Observer Handyapp Handicap.
The Chichester Observer Handyapp Handicap was won by 12/1 chance Wonderful Eagle, ridden by Tom Queally for trainers Philip Hobbs and Johnson White.
Wonderful Eagle – the biggest-priced winner of the day – edged home by a neck from Duke Of Verona, riddent by Jim Crowley, with Hector Crouch on East India Dock back in third.
Other winners on Sunday were Estranged, Godwinson, Sergeant Wilko, Qirat, Clever Relation and Gazeley.
Jockeys Crouch and Oisin Murphy both rode doubles.
