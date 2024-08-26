Chichester Observer Handyapp Handicap ends Goodwood’s weekend of racing and family fun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A third consecutive day of racing – and plenty more off-track entertainment for racegoers – brought Goodwood’s three-day bank holiday festival to a pleasant end.

There was another big crowd on the Downs to see seven Sunday races and enjoy a fun fair, a petting zoo and many other sideshows.

The racing was as competitive as ever and the card closed with the Chichester Observer Handyapp Handicap.

Goodwood kinldy name one race a year in honour of the Observer’s support for and coverage of their racing throughout the season, and this year we asked to change the name of the race to celebrate the new Observer app which more and more people are downloading for a new digital way to get all the area’s local news and sport in an easy-to-view format.

Wonderful Eagle on the way to winning the Chichester Observer Handyapp Handicap | Picture: Malcolm Wells

The app is available from all the normal app suppliers and a free trial is still available.

The Chichester Observer Handyapp Handicap was won by 12/1 chance Wonderful Eagle, ridden by Tom Queally for trainers Philip Hobbs and Johnson White.

Wonderful Eagle's groom receives the Chichester Observer Handyapp Handicap trophy | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Wonderful Eagle – the biggest-priced winner of the day – edged home by a neck from Duke Of Verona, riddent by Jim Crowley, with Hector Crouch on East India Dock back in third.

Other winners on Sunday were Estranged, Godwinson, Sergeant Wilko, Qirat, Clever Relation and Gazeley.

Jockeys Crouch and Oisin Murphy both rode doubles.